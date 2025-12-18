Nigeria Pitch Awards - Osimhen, Lookman Jostle for Best Striker Prize

Abuja — Super Eagles forwards, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, have been nominated for the Best Striker of the Year in the 12th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.

They were among the individuals and corporate organisations in 19 categories, unveiled yesterday by President of the Nigeria Pitch Award, Shina Philips, at a special luncheon in Abuja for the ceremony to be announced after the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Osimhen, who plies for Galatasaray in Turkey and Lookman, a stalwart of Atalanta of Italy, were named winners of the African Footballers of the Year in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

They and Anas Yusuf of Nasarawa United were the three players on the shortlist of the award dedicated to Super Eagles legend, late Rashidi Yekini.

Also, in contention for the defender of the year award were Benjamin Frederick of FCV Dender E.H, Calvin Bassey of Fulham and Ola Aina of Nottingham Forest.

South Africa-based Stanley Nwabali will jostle with Kayode Bankole of Remo Stars and Maduka Okoye of Udinese for the Goalkeeper of the Year award while Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Frank Onyeka (Brentford), Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge) and Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas) were nominated for the Midfielder of the Year award.

The Super Falcons, Remo Stars and Rivers United are in contention for Team of the Year prize.

The quest for Coach of the Year is headlined by Justine Madugu of Super Falcons, Daniel Ogunmodede of Remo Stars and Finidi George of Rivers United.

Super Eagles legend, Olusegun Odegbami, the owner of Bet9ja, Kunle Soname and Victor Osimhen were on the shortlist for Sam Okwaraji, award.

The governors of Lagos, Ogun and Akwa Ibom states were nominated for the football friendly governors of the year award, just as Bet9ja (sport betting), GTI Financial (Financial services) and MTN Nigeria (telecom) were nominated for corporate sponsor of football award.

Chiamaka Nnadozie, Esther Okoronkwo and Rasheedat Ajibade made the shortlist for the Queen of the Pitch Award.

There were also nominations for football journalist of the year award for print, television, radio and online categories.

Philip said the Nigeria Pitch Awards, with the support of SIAO Partners and other key stakeholders remained steadfast in the commitment to the awards.

He said the emergence of the nominees for the awards followed stringent guidelines in operation since 2023.