Nigeria: Daniel Ford Elite T'tennis Tourney Begins With Coaching Clinic

The third edition of the annual Daniel Ford Elite Invitational Table Tennis Tournament officially begins to, with a two-day coaching clinic for all participants at the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) Training Centre, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The clinic, one of the key initiatives of the tournament sponsors, is designed to empower players with essential techniques ahead of the main competition, which kicks off on Friday, December 19, at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Led by top national coaches under the guidance of Dotun Omoniyi, the clinic aims to drill players, refresh their knowledge, and ensure they are in peak condition for the tournament.

For the sponsor, Yemi Edun, the clinic is a vital component of the event.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"A tournament should not only be about competition. It should also serve as an avenue to sharpen skills. Yes, players improve by facing strong competitors, but there is also the invaluable input of trained eyes, coaches, mentors, and experts, who prepare them before they step onto the stage. That way, every player brings their very best. And I believe the overall impact of this tournament has been overwhelmingly positive," Edun said.

This year's edition also features the introduction of the U-12 category, a move Edun believes will strengthen Nigeria's talent pipeline.

"It is absolutely within our abilities to use this tournament as a pipeline for creating elite-tier players. In sports, mastery must begin early; some say as early as 13 years old, otherwise you risk falling behind the global curve. And let us remember: we are the largest Black nation on earth. Statistically, we should have more talent to discover, nurture, and showcase. That is why I fully envisage a future, within the next seven years, where Nigeria stands proudly as Africa's leading table tennis nation," he added.

With its blend of competition and skill development, the Daniel Ford Elite Invitational continues to position itself as a cornerstone for nurturing Nigeria's next generation of table tennis champions.