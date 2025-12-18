Nigeria: CAN Raises Security Concerns Ahead of Christmas in Northern Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has called on President Bola Tinubu, governors of the northern states, and the Minister of the FCT to take urgent, visible, and decisive steps to guarantee the safety of lives and property during the Christmas celebrations and beyond.

In a statement issued on Thursday to mark the Yuletide season, the Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam, expressed deep concern over the persistent security challenges confronting the country, particularly the escalating activities of bandits, terrorists, and other criminal groups across many parts of Northern Nigeria.

According to the statement, these threats have created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty, significantly undermining the confidence of citizens, especially Christian faithful, many of whom now find it increasingly difficult to travel freely or congregate for worship during the Christmas season.

"Christmas represents the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, and it is traditionally marked by family reunions, communal worship, and acts of love and generosity," Rev. Dr. Pam said. "Sadly, information available to Northern CAN reveals that a large number of Christians are considering staying back in their places of residence out of fear for their safety, as highways, rural communities, and even places of worship have become targets of violent attacks."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He described the situation as unacceptable in a constitutional democracy, stressing that the freedoms of movement, worship, and association must be protected at all times.

Northern CAN therefore urged the Federal Government and the governments of the 19 northern states to demonstrate renewed commitment to their constitutional responsibilities by strengthening the nation's security architecture, enhancing intelligence-driven operations, and deploying adequate security personnel to vulnerable areas, major highways, worship centres, and public gathering points throughout the Yuletide period.

"The assurance of safety for all citizens, regardless of faith or ethnicity, is fundamental to national unity and social stability," the statement added.

While calling on government authorities to act decisively, CAN also appealed to Christians to exercise wisdom, vigilance, and restraint, while remaining steadfast in prayer and faith.

"Even in moments of great trial, we must continue to embody the message of peace, hope, and resilience which this season signifies," Rev. Dr. Pam said, expressing confidence that Nigeria would overcome its current security challenges through purposeful leadership, collective responsibility, and divine intervention.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The association concluded by reaffirming its hope that the "darkness of insecurity will not prevail," and that the country would emerge stronger and more united.