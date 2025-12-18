Liberia: National County Meet Heats Up As Powerhouses Hunt for First Wins

Monrovia — The race for momentum in the 2025/2026 National County Sports Meet is intensifying as Grand Bassa, Maryland, Grand Gedeh, and Montserrado enter a decisive match day still searching for their first victories.

With early fixtures characterized by draws and narrow defeats, pressure is mounting as group standings take shape and qualification battles tighten across the country.

Group A: Maryland and Grand Kru Under Pressure

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In Group A, Maryland County opened its campaign with hard-fought draws, including a 0-0 kickball stalemate against Grand Kru. While resilient, the hosts now face the necessity of converting effort into wins to advance.

On Wednesday, Dec. 17, Grand Kru having drawn both football and kickball matches thus far seeks its first wins against a struggling Rivercess County.

Rivercess is coming off heavy defeats, including a 4-0 home-run loss in kickball and a 2-0 shutout in football at the hands of River Gee.

River Gee has emerged as an early frontrunner. A sweep of Maryland would likely secure their quarterfinal berth, but the hosts in Harper will be determined to use home-turf advantage to revive their campaign.

Group B: Heavyweights Clash in Nimba

Attention shifts to Sanniquellie for a high-stakes encounter between hosts Nimba County and Margibi County.

Nimba kicked off its campaign emphatically, recording 3-0 victories over Sinoe in both football and kickball.

Margibi arrives with equal confidence after defeating Bomi 2-1 in football and securing a 2-0 win in kickball. A victory for either side on Wednesday would guarantee early qualification for the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Sinoe and Bomi both losers in their opening matches will battle for survival. A win is mandatory for either team to keep their qualification hopes alive heading into the final round.

Group C: Defending Champions on the Brink

At the Doris Williams Sports Stadium in Buchanan, Group C action takes center stage. In kickball, giants Grand Cape Mount and Grand Bassa open the day tied at three points each.

Cape Mount previously defeated Grand Gedeh 3-0, while defending champions Grand Bassa edged Lofa 3-1.

In football, however, the narrative is different for the hosts. Grand Bassa is under immense pressure after a 3-1 opening loss to Lofa.

They face a formidable Cape Mount side led by Samir Kamara. While Cape Mount seeks to avoid a last-day scramble, Bassa must deliver a result to appease a restless home crowd.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The second fixture features a historic rivalry as Lofa County faces Grand Gedeh. Lofa enters as the favorite following its win over Bassa, while Grand Gedeh faces elimination with another loss. The match is a highly anticipated rematch of last year's final, where Lofa claimed the trophy at Grand Gedeh's expense.

Group D: The Tightest Race

In Group D, Bong County takes on Gbarpolu, a team that started strong by forcing Montserrado to a 2-2 draw in football and claiming a 1-0 win in kickball.

For Gbarpolu, a win in both categories would put them in a commanding position ahead of Saturday's clash between Bong and Montserrado a match that is increasingly looking like a "must-win" for the title-heavy Montserrado side.

The Stake: County Pride

As the tournament gathers speed, the margin for error has vanished for Grand Bassa, Maryland, Grand Gedeh, and Montserrado. With qualification and regional bragging rights on the line, the next round of fixtures promises the high-intensity drama that defines the heart of Liberia's sporting identity.