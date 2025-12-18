Liberia: Restoring Confidence, Delivering Results - Why President Boakai's International Credibility Matters

opinion

Liberia is once again at a consequential moment in its national journey. The renewed trust and engagement of the United States and other international partners with Liberia under the leadership of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai signals more than diplomatic goodwill. It reflects a growing belief that Liberia is prepared to govern responsibly, manage public resources with discipline, and pursue development with seriousness.

International credibility matters because it unlocks opportunity. Trust opens doors to technical

assistance, concessional financing, investment, and security cooperation. Most importantly, it

creates the conditions for tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary Liberians, including

farmers, market women, students, healthcare workers, youth, and vulnerable families.

Credibility, however, is not an achievement to be admired from a distance. It is a responsibility

that must be honored through results.

As an independent scholar and public health researcher trained at the doctoral and graduate

levels, I view President Boakai's international standing as a national asset. Yet credibility alone

does not transform societies. It must be translated into people-centered outcomes that citizens

can see, feel, and trust. The real test of renewed international confidence lies in whether it

produces measurable progress across communities and counties.

The President's ARREST Agenda, which prioritizes Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law,

Education, Sanitation, and Tourism, offers a coherent framework for national renewal. But frameworks succeed only when they are funded wisely, implemented equitably, and protected from misuse. A national budget, and the international trust that supports it, is not merely an

economic document. It is a moral statement about who matters and what a government is prepared to defend.

Abraham Lincoln once noted that the legitimate object of government is to do for the people

what they cannot do for themselves or cannot do well by individual effort. Liberia's current

moment fits that definition. The credibility President Boakai has earned must now be safeguarded through outcomes that strengthen institutions and improve daily life.

Liberia's international reputation has been fragile for decades, weakened by corruption, weak

service delivery, and inconsistent fiscal discipline. When partners reengage with confidence, it is

because they sense an opening for institutional repair. Yet that trust can quickly erode if

mismanagement, impunity, or elite capture return. Credibility must therefore be paired with

transparent procurement, public reporting, independent audits, and real consequences for misuse

of public resources. Citizen oversight should be encouraged, not feared. It is a safeguard, not an

attack on government.

To make international confidence work for the ARREST Agenda, Liberia must align resources

with outcomes.

Agriculture should be treated as both an economic and social stability priority. Reducing food

imports, supporting smallholder farmers, strengthening value chains, and engaging youth in

agribusiness can improve livelihoods while reducing the despair that fuels social instability and substance misuse.

Roads are not simply infrastructure projects. They are access to healthcare, education, and markets. Strategic road investment should connect farms to markets, clinics to referral hospitals, and schools to population centers, with maintenance funding protected beyond ceremonial

launches.

Rule of law remains the backbone of credibility. Procurement reform, enforcement of audit findings, judicial strengthening, and asset accountability are essential. This pillar must also address Liberia's growing drug challenge. Drug trafficking and substance misuse undermine public health, productivity, and security. Enforcement alone is insufficient.

A public health

approach that includes prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and reintegration is necessary for

lasting impact.

Education is Liberia's strongest long-term defense against poverty and instability. Investment in

teachers, safe learning environments, technical education, and support for vulnerable learners must be sustained. Schools should also serve as protective spaces that provide psychosocial support and early intervention for mental health challenges among children and youth.

Sanitation underpins public health and human dignity. Clean water, waste management, drainage systems, and environmental health enforcement reduce disease burden and improve productivity. Communities burdened by preventable illness cannot build strong economies.

Tourism, if developed responsibly, can diversify the economy and create jobs. Its success depends

on safety, sanitation, infrastructure, education, and community participation. Tourism must benefit local communities and reinforce national pride.

Mental health and the fight against drugs deserve special attention. Although not explicitly

named in the ARREST acronym, they cut across every pillar of development. A nation cannot

advance while large segments of its youth struggle with untreated mental illness, addiction, and

trauma. Liberia must expand community-based mental health services, strengthen prevention

programs, support rehabilitation, and reduce stigma through public education.

President Boakai's international credibility has reopened doors that were once closing. This

credibility must now be defended daily through disciplined governance, transparency, and

measurable results. Liberia's partners will judge success by outcomes, not promises. Liberia's

citizens will judge it by whether their lives improve.

This moment can mark a genuine turning point if public resources serve the public good rather

than narrow interests. If renewed international trust is aligned with the full promise of the

ARREST Agenda, and if mental health and drug challenges are addressed with seriousness and

compassion, transformation becomes possible.

Liberia deserves governance that honors trust with results. The opportunity is real. The

responsibility is even greater.

