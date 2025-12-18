Monrovia — Reigning Liberian MVP and Heaven Eleven standout Yaya Bility has completed a high-profile move to Maldivian giants New Radiant Sports Club, the club announced Monday.

Bility signed a one-year contract with an option to extend based on performance.

While the financial terms of the transfer remain undisclosed, New Radiant confirmed the signing via its official social media channels, welcoming the midfield maestro to the capital.

"Welcome to New Radiant! We're excited to have you on the team and can't wait to see you shine on the field," the club stated. "Here's to great success and unforgettable moments together."

The signing marks a significant milestone for Bility and underscores New Radiant's ambition as the club chases domestic glory following its recent return to top-flight football.

A Historic Club on the Rise

Based in the Henveiru district of Malé, New Radiant is one of the most decorated clubs in the Maldives. The team plays its home matches at the National Football Stadium (Rasmee Dhandu Stadium), an 11,850-capacity venue that serves as the centerpiece of Maldivian sports.

League Standing and Performance

After earning promotion back to the Dhivehi Premier League in August 2025, New Radiant has made an immediate impact. As of mid-December, the "Blues" sit third in the table:

The club currently trails unbeaten leaders Maziya SC (30 points) and second-placed Odi Sports (25 points). However, New Radiant carries significant momentum into the second half of the season following a 3-1 victory over Club Valencia on Dec. 12.

Bility's Tactical Fit

Known for his vision and composure, Bility is expected to provide the creative spark needed to bridge the 10-point gap with Maziya SC. He joins an attacking unit already averaging more than two goals per game, led by veteran forward Ali Fasir.

Bility's debut is expected against Buru Sports Club, while a critical rematch against Maziya in early 2026 is already being circled by fans as a potential title-deciding fixture.

Liberia's Growing Footprint

Bility follows in the footsteps of Wright Charles Gaye, who famously represented New Radiant in 2009. His arrival reinforces the growing presence of Liberian talent in Asian and Indian Ocean markets.

As the Dhivehi Premier League season intensifies, the Maldivian football community will be watching to see if Liberia's reigning MVP can transform New Radiant from promotion favorites into league champions.