Liberia: Wolves in Sheep Clothing

18 December 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
opinion By Togba-Nah Tipoteh, Contributing Writer

There is the widely spread expression that one should beware pf wolves in sheep clothing. This means that one should beware of pretenders. The Scriptures say the one should beware of false prophets, meaning the same thing as the foregoing. This Commentary helps us to know the difference between the two entities.

The difference is that one group lies and the other group tells the Truth. The good group tells the Truth and the other tells lies. The first group is good and the other group is bad. The good group is not led by money but the other group is money driven. the first group follows the Rule of Law but the other group follows the rule of outlaw.

The rule of outlaw prevails. Although the rule of outlaw prevails, the Rule of Law remains the winner because it is based on the Constitution of Liberia. Although the rule of outlaw prevails, the people of Liberia conclude that Liberia is headed in the Wrong Direction because this direction generates poverty as almost all Liberian remain poor and poverty has become the pretext for violence/ No wonder the people of Liberian are against violence, as seen in the Fish Market where women of Liberia shout and sing We want Peace. No more war.

National Legislators of Liberia have access to at least LD200,000 a day and their foreign partners have access to at least LD300,000,000 a day while almost all of the people of Liberia have access to at most less than LD300 a day (CBL, MFDP, MCT, WB, IMF and UNDP). This situation became a reality through the exposure of the bad electoral practices of the National Elections Commission (NEC) of Liberia. This exposure reduced the bad electoral practices of NEC.

This exposure was done through the raising of awareness to motivate the people of Liberia to take actions through the Rule of Law to change the bad prevailing system of injustice into the good enduring system of Justice. This is at once the only and best way to get persons with good records elected to bring in the system o f Justice, the indispensable ingredient for Peace and Progress in any Country.

