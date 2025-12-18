Liberia: Ahmujaye Not Ahmubleh

opinion

The signature name of the President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Foundation is Ahmuje, pronounced Ahmujaye from the Krao (Kru) language of the Krao ethnic group of Liberia. This word means We are going Up. This also means that the Foundation wants to carry people up rather than carry people down.

To carry people up is good and to carry people down is bad. The current management of the Liberian State is bad because it generates poverty rather than alleviates poverty. This situation is really bad because Poverty has become the pretext for Violence.

No wonder the people of Liberia have concluded that Liberia is headed in the wrong direction (Afrobarometer, 2022)). The direction is wrong because it is poverty generating rather than poverty alleviating. No wonder the people of Liberia have concluded that Liberia is headed in the wrong direction.

This wrong direction is seen in the National Legislature of Liberia where Legislators have access to at least LD200,000 a day,000 and their foreign partners have access to at least LD3000,000,000 a day while their suffering poor Constituents continue to have access to at most LD300a day (CBL, MFDP, MOC, WB, IMF and UNDP). Observe the results of the Election of October 10, 2023 and you will know that 82 per cent of the Legislators who wanted to be re-elected and almost all of the Candidates who wanted to be elected were out elected.

There is a movement from poverty generation to poverty alleviation through awareness raising within the Rule of Law in Liberia. In this way, persons with good records are being elected to bring in the system of Justice, the indispensable ingredient for Peace and Progress in Liberia and in any other country.