Liberia: LNP Deploys Security Across Liberia

18 December 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thomson

The Liberia National Police (LNP) is deploying officers across major cities, highways, and public areas nationwide to ensure public safety ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The operation, initiated on Monday, December 15, 2025, from LNP headquarters in Monrovia, focuses on deterring criminal activity, maintaining law and order, and ensuring a safe festive season.

Checkpoints have been established along major highways to conduct thorough inspections and maintain a visible police presence that reassures the public.

Recently, a notable and discreet LNP presence has been reported at various checkpoints in Monrovia, monitoring traffic and enforcing regulations.

The Officers have been tasked with preventing armed robberies, traffic accidents, and other crimes that traditionally spike during the holiday period.

The police have urged the public to cooperate with officers, adhere to traffic rules, and report any suspicious activity.

The Authorities say the heightened security measures aim to guarantee a safe and peaceful holiday across Liberia.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.