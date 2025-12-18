Liberia: LNP Deploys Security Across Liberia

The Liberia National Police (LNP) is deploying officers across major cities, highways, and public areas nationwide to ensure public safety ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The operation, initiated on Monday, December 15, 2025, from LNP headquarters in Monrovia, focuses on deterring criminal activity, maintaining law and order, and ensuring a safe festive season.

Checkpoints have been established along major highways to conduct thorough inspections and maintain a visible police presence that reassures the public.

Recently, a notable and discreet LNP presence has been reported at various checkpoints in Monrovia, monitoring traffic and enforcing regulations.

The Officers have been tasked with preventing armed robberies, traffic accidents, and other crimes that traditionally spike during the holiday period.

The police have urged the public to cooperate with officers, adhere to traffic rules, and report any suspicious activity.

The Authorities say the heightened security measures aim to guarantee a safe and peaceful holiday across Liberia.