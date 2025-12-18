Liberia: President Boakai Suspends NCD Officials, Orders Audit

17 December 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Contributing Writer

Executive Mansion, Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has taken decisive administrative action at the National Commission on Disabilities (NCD), suspending two senior officials and ordering a comprehensive audit following recommendations from a Special Investigative Committee.

According to a statement released Tuesday by the Executive Mansion, the President has temporarily suspended the NCD's Executive Director, Mr. Samuel Dean, and Deputy Executive Director, Madam Winifred Paye, pending the outcome of an audit into allegations of mismanagement at the Commission.

To ensure the uninterrupted operation of the NCD, President Boakai appointed Apostle J. Aaron Wright, Sr. as Acting Executive Director, and Mr. Emary Amos Jessie as Acting Deputy Executive Director.

The President has further directed the General Auditing Commission (GAC) to conduct a full audit of the NCD to establish the facts surrounding the allegations and ensure accountability.

"These actions underscore the Administration's commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible governance, while fully respecting due process under the law," the statement said.

