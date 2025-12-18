Liberia: STAND Vows to Proceed With December 17 Protest Despite Police Warnings

Monrovia — The Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND) has rejected claims by the Liberia National Police that the Executive Mansion grounds are off-limits for protests ahead of the planned December 17 demonstration. STAND Chairman Mulbah Morlu described the police assertion as historically dishonest, legally baseless, and politically selective, calling it an insult to constitutional democracy.

Morlu noted that the same Executive Mansion grounds were used for peaceful protests in 2019 and 2020 by the current political leadership. He criticized what he called a "disgraceful reversal" aimed at suppressing citizens demanding accountability. Morlu emphasized that constitutional rights do not expire or change with political power, and what was lawful yesterday cannot suddenly become unlawful today.

The STAND leader reaffirmed the group's commitment to assemble peacefully and lawfully at the Executive Mansion, without violence or provocation, noting that peaceful assembly near the seat of government is a globally recognized democratic norm.

Morlu also condemned the police invocation of the Christmas season as a reason to suppress the protest, saying millions of Liberians are entering the season facing hunger, unemployment, and abuse, while a privileged elite enjoys excess. He warned that using the festive season to silence citizens is disingenuous and unacceptable and stressed that the Constitution recognizes no holiday suspension of freedoms.

The group called on the police to publicly commit to no use of excessive force, tear gas, live ammunition, intimidation, harassment, or arbitrary arrests of peaceful protesters. Morlu warned that silence on these matters is not neutrality, but complicity.

STAND further cautioned against intimidation, saying any attempt to disrupt the protest would be the responsibility of those issuing orders. Morlu added that history shows governments that turn security forces against peaceful citizens ultimately fail.

He added that the December 17 "LEAD OR LEAVE" protest will proceed as planned, peaceful, orderly, and constitutional, reiterating that Liberia belongs to its people, not to temporary occupants of power.