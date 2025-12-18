Liberia: Conservation International, EPA Launch U.S.$316,300 Natural Capital Accounting Small Grant Program to Boost Local Capacity for Green Climate-Resilient Future

Monrovia, Liberia — Conservation International (CI) Liberia, in partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has launched a US$316,300 Natural Capital Accounting Small Grant Program aimed at strengthening local capacity and embedding environmental data into Liberia's development planning, as stakeholders push for a greener and more climate-resilient future.

The program, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), was formally unveiled Tuesday at a ceremony in Central Monrovia that drew senior government officials, development partners, civil society actors and the media. Three local nongovernmental organizations -- VADEMCO, BASA Development Initiatives, and The Nature Compact (TNC)-- are the initial beneficiaries.

CI-Liberia Country Director Momodu Kemokai described the launch as a critical step in building Liberia's ability to measure, value, and manage its vast natural resources as economic assets rather than invisible bystanders in national accounts.

"Liberia is blessed with extraordinary natural wealth -- extensive tropical forests, unique biodiversity, freshwater ecosystems and coastal and marine resources that sustain thousands of households," Kemokai said. "Yet, these assets have historically been invisible in national accounting systems -- unmeasured, undervalued and often overexploited."

Without recognizing the economic value of nature, he warned, development planning risks becoming "short-sighted, costly and unsustainable."

Kemokai said Natural Capital Accounting provides a science-based, data-driven framework that allows policymakers to factor nature into decisions on forestry, mining, fisheries, agriculture, energy and infrastructure. For Liberia, he added, NCA must go beyond theory to become a practical tool for national resilience.

"It should help us answer fundamental questions about the value of our forests, rivers and biodiversity, how these assets are changing, and what we must do to safeguard them for future generations," he said.

Kemokai explained that the Small Grant Program is designed to strengthen Liberian-led research and implementation by supporting hands-on NCA work within local institutions. The initiative will build skills in environmental data collection and analysis, promote transparency and governance through civil society engagement, and encourage young researchers to explore innovative approaches to assessing ecosystem services.

By expanding the national talent pool, he said, the program will improve data quality while empowering Liberians to drive conservation and sustainable development themselves.

Kemokai also reaffirmed CI's broader commitment to Liberia's environmental agenda, citing ongoing partnerships with the EPA, Forestry Development Authority, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Ministry of Mines and Energy, the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority and other stakeholders.

"We are excited to continue providing technical assistance, global expertise and catalytic funding to ensure that nature's value is recognized, protected and fully integrated into national development priorities," he said.

Launching the program on behalf of EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, Deputy Executive Director for Administration and Finance Anthony S. Kollie praised CI-Liberia's sustained support to conservation efforts in the country.

"Your continued commitment to strengthening local institutions in this sector is commendable," Kollie said, adding that the government, through the EPA, remains firmly committed to the partnership.

Representatives of the beneficiary organizations described the grants as timely and critical to advancing their work at the community level. Clarence Powell, Project Manager of the Sinoe Building Climate Resilience initiative at BASA Development Initiatives, thanked both CI-Liberia and the EPA for their support and oversight.

"The work we do is in the interest of the country, and this support will help us address key environmental challenges," Powell said.

Marvelous Queejay-Weah, speaking for The Nature Compact, pledged that the funds would be used strictly for their intended purposes. "We are committed to ensuring that these grants have real impact in the targeted areas and programs," she said.

With the launch of the NCA Small Grant Program, stakeholders say Liberia is taking another step toward aligning economic growth with environmental stewardship -- and ensuring that nature finally counts where it matters most.