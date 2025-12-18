Liberia: Justice Minister Tweh Urges African Law Students to Defend Rule of Law Amid Rising Coups

Monrovia — Liberia's Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, has challenged members of the Federation of African Law Students (FELAS) to play a decisive role in strengthening Africa's legal and constitutional frameworks amid what he described as a worrying resurgence of coups and democratic decline across the continent.

Cllr. Tweh made the remarks during the induction ceremony of newly elected FELAS Officials held at the University of Liberia(UL) Auditorium under the theme: "An Era Begins! One FELAS, One Africa:

The ceremony also marked the induction of Madam Izetta Jones Howe, FELAS' first female president.

Addressing delegates from across Africa, many of whom were visiting Liberia for the first time, the Justice Minister said they had not gathered at just any venue but had come "home--to the birthplace of African unity."

"An era begins, but the question before us is: what kind of era is unfolding, and what role will FELAS play in shaping it?" Cllr. Tweh asked.

The Minister warned that Africa's political landscape is facing serious challenges, noting that more than six coups have occurred on the continent within the past three years.

"Six coups in three years mean our institutions are weakening. The rule of law is being tested. Constitutions are manipulated. Judicial independence is undermined, and foreign actors continue to influence our legal and political systems in subtle but powerful ways," he said.

Reflecting on Africa's post-independence struggles of the early 1960s, Cllr. Tweh explained that while earlier crises were largely driven by Cold War rivalries, today's instability is mostly internal.

"Today's crises arise from failures to uphold democratic principles, attacks on judicial independence, corruption that erodes public trust, and constitutional amendments designed for personal gain rather than public good," he stated.

Cllr. Tweh emphasized that Africa is not devoid of legal traditions, recalling that long before colonialism, the continent had advanced systems of governance and justice.

He cited the Kouroukan Fouga Charter of 1235, established under Sundiata Keita, as one of the world's oldest constitutional frameworks addressing governance, human rights, social harmony, environmental responsibility, and anti-slavery principles.

"These traditions prove that Africa has always possessed constitutional wisdom. The challenge today is reclaiming and modernizing that heritage," he said

Describing the induction as a moment of renewed purpose, the Justice Minister urged FELAS members to confront what he termed "intellectual injustice" hindering Africa's progress.

"One FELAS, One Africa: Unifying the African Voice is not merely a theme--it is a call to action," he said. "It demands courage, intelligence, and vision."

Cllr. Tweh outlined key areas where FELAS must lead, including: Combating judicial corruption to ensure courts remain independent and trustworthy, challenging constitutional manipulation, especially amendments aimed at prolonging leaders' tenure, promoting respect for regional court decisions, including rulings from the ECOWAS Court and the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights; Advocating comprehensive constitutional reviews to strengthen governance and protect citizens' rights.

The Justice Minister further called on FELAS to align its work with the African Union's Agenda 2063, which envisions strong institutions, good governance, and the rule of law. "The youth--particularly law students--are essential to bringing 'The Africa We Want' to life," he said.

Cllr. Tweh urged the newly inducted FELAS leadership to see the federation not merely as a student body, but as a strategic partner in Africa's governance transformation.

"Through research, advocacy, policy recommendations, and collaboration with regional bodies and the African Union, FELAS can help shape legal reforms that protect civil liberties, strengthen democracy, and curb constitutional abuse," he added.