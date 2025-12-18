Liberia: Rep. Wongbe Launches Year-End Progress Reports to Constituents

Zekepa Town — Representative Taa Z. Wongbe has kicked off his comprehensive year-end progress report tour.

The event has drawn hundreds of enthusiastic citizens eager to hear updates on the strides made since he assumed office as their lawmaker in Liberia's House of Representatives.

With a focus on infrastructure development, the report highlighted key achievements in education, health, road rehabilitation, women's and youth empowerment, agriculture, and scholarships for university students.

Addressing his Citizens, Rep. Wongbe outlined his strategic six-year plan, meticulously divided into annual phases to ensure balanced progress across District #9.

"We've structured our mandate like a roadmap," he declared, his voice resonating with determination.

"Each year builds on the last, delivering tangible results in infrastructure, education, health, roads, agriculture and empowering our women and youth. My pledge remains firm to represent you fiercely in the Lower House while driving development right here at home," Rep. Wongbe intoned.

"Phase One Highlights: Investments and Completed Projects in a major revelation, the representative announced the arrival of $25,000 USD worth of construction materials to accelerate ongoing projects in various towns and villages. These resources will fund the completion of critical initiatives, including school upgrades in remote communities and market stalls to boost local trade," he pointed out.

A standout success story came from the Zekepa Administrative District Women's group.

Rep. Wongbe's Office provided an initial LRD 50,000 loan to rural women, which has ballooned into more money through smart reinvestments and business growth.

"The rewards have been massive," beamed one beneficiary,, a local trader. "We've expanded our rice and cassava processing, generating extra income for our families and hiring young apprentices. This isn't just money, it's transformation."

Road rehabilitation efforts also took center stage.

Rep. Wongbe proudly showcased ongoing work on key arteries, including the vital Zekepa-Menla Route, aimed at easing transport for farmers hauling produce to markets.

"These roads will unlock economic relief for our people," he said.

However, he expressed dissatisfaction with a few individuals entrusted with materials and cash for a crucial bridge repair who allegedly absconded with the resources.

"Such betrayal by a handful won't derail us," he assured the crowd.

"I'm sharing this openly so we all stay vigilant. Development marches on. Health and Education Gains Amid Broader Commitments On health, Rep. Wongbe recommitted to bolstering the sector, spotlighting a fully renovated clinic in a nearby town."

"At the citizens' request, we partnered to complete the upgrades new roofing, medical supplies, and clean water systems ensuring mothers and children get the care they deserve," he noted.

Education remains a cornerstone, with scholarships already awarded to promising District 9 students at universities in Monrovia and elsewhere. Agriculture initiatives include seed distributions and training for youth farmers, fostering self-reliance in Nimba's fertile lands.

The tour, running through Thursday, features town hall discussions in multiple communities to foster unity and collaboration.

Citizens have responded positively, with one elder stating, "Representative Wongbe isn't just talking he's delivering. Together, we'll build a brighter District 9."As the dusty sun sets over Zekepa, optimism hangs in the air. With phase two on the horizon, Representative Wongbe's vision promises sustained momentum for his constituents."