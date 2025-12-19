Liberia: AML Presents U.S.$25k Check to Nimba Sports Steering Committee

Sanniquellie, Nimba County - ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has presented a US$25,000 cheque to the Nimba County Sports Steering Committee to support the county's participation in the ongoing National County Sports Meet.

The cheque was officially presented during a brief ceremony held in Sanniquellie on behalf of ArcelorMittal Liberia's Chief Executive Officer and senior management.

Speaking at the presentation, Hon. Lance Gbah Gonyon, representing AML management, reaffirmed the company's commitment to youth development and sports advancement in Nimba County. He noted that while AML has supported sports initiatives in the past, the donation reflects a renewed and strengthened partnership with the county's sports leadership.

"On behalf of the CEO and the entire management of ArcelorMittal Liberia, I am pleased to present to the Nimba County Sports Steering Committee, through the office of the County Superintendent, the amount of US$25,000," Gonyon said. "We are proud to support the Nimba sports team, both male and female."

He expressed optimism that Nimba County and other host counties would advance to the final stage of the competition in Monrovia and voiced confidence in Nimba's potential to emerge as champion.

"If possible, we hope that each county category wins the championship. That would be good for all of us," he added, while commending the team for its recent performance.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the county administration, Peter Karngbaye, Nimba County Development Officer, thanked ArcelorMittal Liberia for what he described as consistent and long-standing support to the county.

"This is not the first time ArcelorMittal Liberia has supported Nimba County; it is a continuous process," Karngbaye said. "On behalf of the county administration and our hardworking Superintendent, we extend sincere appreciation to the CEO and management of ArcelorMittal Liberia."

He assured that the funds would be formally turned over to the Nimba County Sports Steering Committee to support the county's campaign in the tournament, expressing confidence that Nimba would reach the finals and lift the trophy.

Also speaking, Tomah Seh Floyd Jr., Co-Chair of the Nimba County Sports Steering Committee (2025-2026), welcomed the donation and praised AML for its unwavering support.

"This is not the first, and it certainly will not be the last," Floyd said. "Today's contribution may be the largest so far, and we believe there is more to come."

He assured both AML and the county administration that the funds would be used effectively to ensure a successful outing at the National County Sports Meet.

"With this level of support, we are committed to doing our very best to bring home the trophies," he said, reaffirming the steering committee's dedication to maintaining a strong partnership with ArcelorMittal Liberia.

The ceremony concluded with renewed commitments from all parties to continue collaborating in promoting sports development and youth empowerment in Nimba County.