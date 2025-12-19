Ghana: Ghost Names Persist As NSA Suspends 1,840 Personnel

17 December 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cecilia YADA LAGBA

The National Service Authority (NSA) has flagged 8,105 suspected ghost names and suspended 1,840 individuals pending further investigations by state security agencies.

The development follows a forensic investigation into systemic anomalies in the 2025/2026 national service enrolment process. NSA Director-General, Ms Ruth Dela Seddoh, revealed that early detection of these irregularities has prevented potential financial losses estimated at GH¢68.64 million annually, which would have been paid as allowances to unqualified or fraudulently enrolled personnel.

Investigations identified serious irregularities linked to three tertiary institutions: the University for Development Studies (UDS), Ghana Communications Technology University (GCTU), and Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED). As a result, 10 staff members from these institutions have been arrested, alongside some NSA staff currently under interrogation.

Ms Seddoh explained that the discoveries were made possible after the NSA dismantled its old system and replaced it with a centralised digital platform, enabling enhanced internal controls and multiple layers of verification. This included forensic analysis of payment records, cross-referencing flagged names with official databases, and onsite verification visits.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The anomalies detected pointed to deliberate attempts by cartels to infiltrate the system with fraudulent entries," she said. She added that the new system ensures transparency in payments through automated cross-checks with the National Identification Authority (NIA) database and improved banking trails.

To prevent recurrence, the NSA has strengthened verification processes, implemented periodic audits, and trained institutional staff on compliance and data integrity. The authority is also pursuing legal action against culpable individuals and institutions to serve as a deterrent.

Ms Seddoh expressed satisfaction that, despite attempts by cartels to manipulate the system, the new digital platform effectively blocks fraudulent entries, protecting the integrity of the national service scheme.

 

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.