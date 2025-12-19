Ghana: Adidome Community Celebrates Opening of First Public Library in Central Tongu

The town of Adidome recently witnessed a historic milestone with the official opening of the Adidome Community Library, the first-ever public library facility in the entire Central Tongu District.

The ceremony drew together the Honourable District Chief Executive, the Director-General of the Ghana Library Authority, traditional leaders, education officials, development partners, and enthusiastic residents who celebrated a long-awaited leap forward in the town's educational development.

Delivering the keynote address, Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, Dufia and landlord of Adidome, described the occasion as the fulfilment of a vision he set forth four years ago when he was enstooled. He reiterated that his development agenda has always been anchored on education.

"This library is more than a building. It is a gift to our children, our students, our teachers, our workers, and all who seek to improve themselves," he said. Quoting Nelson Mandela, he reminded the gathering that "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."

Togbe Agyeman V commended the E.P. Church for donating the building, the Ghana Library Authority for assuming management responsibility, and the District Assembly for providing security, cleaning, and logistical support. He further acknowledged the Mafi Adidome Development Advisory Board, family members, friends, and volunteers whose collective effort made the library possible.

Representing the CH Group Foundation -- sponsors of the library's educational materials -- Mr Rex Addo Kwakye, Operations and Research Lead, reaffirmed the Foundation's commitment to expanding educational access across underserved communities in Ghana. He emphasized that while "talent is universal, opportunity is not," the Foundation remains dedicated to bridging that gap through meaningful interventions like the Adidome Community Library.

Mr Addo Kwakye also paid special tribute to Laydrown Agordome, whose bold vision and relentless effort initiated the library project. He described him as a shining example of community-driven leadership, noting that the facility stands as a testament to his passion for empowering young people.

A strong pledge of support also came from the Ghana Library Authority. Mr Israel Yao Dzantor, Deputy Executive Director of the Authority, assured the community that the necessary books and learning materials required by students would be supplied in phases. He emphasized the Authority's full commitment to ensuring the library becomes a well-resourced centre of knowledge and a vibrant learning hub for the entire Central Tongu District.

Officials underscored that libraries are not just repositories of books but gateways to innovation and transformation. They expressed hope that the facility would nurture curiosity, inspire creativity, and spark action among young people -- echoing Herbert Spencer's words:

"The great aim of education is not knowledge, but action."

As the ceremony concluded, Togbe Agyeman V encouraged the youth to embrace the facility as a place for research, digital exploration, literacy, and personal growth.

"May this library stand as a beacon of hope, learning, and opportunity for all who walk through its doors," he said.

For a district that has gone decades without a public library, the opening of the Adidome Community Library marks a new chapter of promise, opportunity, and educational transformation for the community.