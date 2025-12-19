Nigeria: U.S. Reaffirms Commitment to Nigeria Trade, Investment As Five Nigerians Win 'Made in America' Awards

Abuja — United States has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening trade, investment and business ties with Nigeria, as the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria said American commerce in the country went beyond goods and services, to creating opportunities, driving innovation, and improving lives.

The reaffirmation was made during the "Made in America, Loved in Nigeria" awards ceremony in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Country Public Diplomacy Counsellor of the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Mr. Lee McManis, explained that the initiative was designed to highlight the depth of the economic partnership between both countries and the role American products and ideas played in supporting Nigerian businesses and communities.

McManis stated that expanding trade and investment was a core priority of the U.S. mission, adding that economic cooperation between Nigeria and the United States is built on mutual respect and shared prosperity.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

McManis recalled the U.S. Department of Commerce and Nigeria's Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment signed a Commercial and Investment Partnership (CIP) agreement, a five-year memorandum of understanding focused on agriculture, the digital economy, and infrastructure development.

He stated that Nigeria was one of only five African countries to have such an agreement with the United States.

McManis disclosed that more than 100 major American companies currently operated in Nigeria across sectors, such as manufacturing, energy, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals and technology, alongside numerous small and medium-sized enterprises.

"These companies are driving innovation, creating jobs and delivering prosperity for both Nigerians and Americans. This is trade that transforms lives and builds opportunity on both sides of the Atlantic," he said.

The event also featured the presentation of awards to winners of the "Made in America, Loved in Nigeria" video contest, which attracted entries from across the country.

Participants used creative skits to demonstrate how American-made products and innovations were integrated into everyday Nigerian life.

Raheedat Fagbenle from Lagos State emerged overall winner of the contest, while Tito Abumere, also from Lagos, placed second.

Janefrancis Ugwu from Abuja came third, followed by Cyril Usheshe from Cross River State, in fourth position, and Timileyin Durotoye from Osun State in fifth place.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Nigeria Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to McManis, the winning entries highlight the reliability and quality of American products, as well as the way U.S. technologies empower Nigerian creatives, entrepreneurs and businesses to access new skills, knowledge and global markets.

He added that beyond promoting brands, the contest reflected the strong people-to-people ties between both countries, stressing that trade between the United States and Nigeria is ultimately about entrepreneurship, innovation, and collaboration.

"Commerce between our two nations is about people - entrepreneurs, students, families and communities - working together to build a brighter and more prosperous future," he said.