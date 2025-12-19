Nigeria: Investment in Renewable Energy Sector Hits $250m From $90m - Report

An impact report by All On has revealed that investment in Nigeria's renewable energy sector has hit $250 million from $90 million between 2018 and 2025.

The huge investment outlay, the report said, has significantly impacted over 1million lives transformed through clean energy access.

Speaking at the release of its Impact Evaluation Report 2025, CEO of All On, Caroline Eboumbou, stated that the report confirms that their approach is working.

She noted that by combining patient capital, technical assistance, and ecosystem support, they have unlocked scalable, sustainable energy solutions for Nigeria's unserved and underserved communities.

She explained that when All On entered the market in 2016, nearly half of Nigeria's population lacked electricity, and the sector faced a staggering 92 percent annual funding gap.

According to her, "Against this backdrop, All On adopted a risk-tolerant approach that combined catalytic investments, innovative financing mechanisms, and ecosystem-building strategies to accelerate progress toward universal energy access.

"Over the evaluation period, from 2018 - 2024, All On invested in more than 50 businesses and supported, through grants and technical assistance, more than 80 businesses, enabling them to connect over 230,000 households, businesses, and facilities to energy."

These interventions strengthened the operational capacity of energy providers and improved affordability and reliability for end users, the report noted.

However, according to the report, cleaner energy solutions have delivered tangible social and environmental benefits, with half of households reporting improved air quality, enhanced safety, and reduced noise pollution, contributing to better health outcomes and environmental sustainability.

The report highlights the success of All On's holistic support model, which integrates tailored due diligence, deep sector knowledge, and ecosystem engagement.

Speaking further, Eboumbou said this approach has positioned All On as a trusted partner capable of driving both business growth and systemic change.

"Innovative instruments such as the Demand Aggregation for Renewable Technology (DART) program have amplified impact by reducing procurement costs of supported businesses by up to 50 percent, enabling developers to scale efficiently and pass savings on to energy consumers.

"Beyond individual interventions, All On's efforts have catalyzed broader market transformation. Since 2018, the number of energy players has doubled, and sector investment has grown nearly threefold, from $90 million to over $250 million, reflecting increased investor confidence and a more diverse funding landscape.

"The accomplishment is real and commendable, but the work is far from done. As we look toward 2030, we remain committed to deepening our impact by creating even more meaningful connections in unserved and underserved communities across Nigeria," she stated.

With a proven track record and a clear roadmap for improvement, Eboumbou, acknowledged that All On is well-positioned to drive the next phase of growth in Nigeria's clean energy transition.

"As All On looks toward 2030, the organisation remains committed to scaling proven models, strengthening local capacity, and expanding reach to underserved regions, especially the Niger Delta," she said.