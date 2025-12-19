Zimbabwe: Chamisa Calls for Moral Renewal to Reboot Zim's Economy

Former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says transforming the country's economy is achievable but warned that the biggest challenge lies in rebuilding its moral and ethical foundations.

Posting on social media reflecting on the task of national renewal, Chamisa said the country had successfully turned its economy around before and could do so again, citing the period of the inclusive government as proof.

"Transforming and turning around the Zimbabwean economy will be easier than many believe. It has been done before and we will do it again," he said.

However, he argued that economic reforms alone would not be enough without a deeper shift in values and behaviour.

"The real challenge lies in restoring and rebooting our human software that is our culture, norms, habits, ethics, Ubuntu and value systems," Chamisa said.

He acknowledged that rebuilding what he described as a weakened moral fabric would require sustained effort.

"The moral fibre is torn and decimated. These foundations have been ruptured and tattered," he said calling for "a conscious shift back to excellence and best ways of doing things".

Chamisa said strong institutions and resilient systems could only be built on shared values, integrity and ethical leadership.

"We must restore the right frame of mind and heart - a regeneration of values, virtues and ethics," he said.

Casting the challenge as a collective responsibility, the former opposition leader urged citizens to play an active role in national rebuilding.

"This is a call to action for all of us as citizens to take responsibility for rebuilding what has been eroded," he said.

He added that change must start at individual and community level.

"We must lead by example, hold one another to higher standards and commit in our daily choices and collective efforts to restoring integrity, trust and shared purpose," Chamisa said.

He ended by saying the process of renewal could not be delayed.

"The work begins now, and it begins with us." he said.