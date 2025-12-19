Nigerian Music Industry Boring Without Me - Davido

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has once again stated that the Nigerian music industry would have been boring without him.

In a post on his X handle, Davido wrote, "Imagine no Davido.... Sht would have been boring AF."

The statement quickly ignited a firestorm, splitting fans who celebrated his confidence from critics who accused him of being arrogant.

This isn't the first time Davido has positioned himself as the genre's lifeblood.

In a recent Apple Music interview, he claimed that the entire Nigerian music scene was "shut down" during his three-month social media hiatus following his son's tragic passing in 2022, alleging that even detractors begged for his return.

Davido burst into the limelight in 2011 with his hit "Dami Duro", joining a wave of young stars like Wizkid who were propelling Afrobeats onto the global stage. However, his impact has become a subject of fierce debate.

Adding fuel to the controversy, veteran producer Samkleff recently offered a different perspective. He credited Davido's entry not with saving the industry from boredom, but with introducing a new era of intense rivalry and toxicity.

Samkleff recalled a time before Davido's stardom, asserting there was greater mutual respect among artists.