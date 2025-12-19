Nigeria: Bandit Attacks - Military Operations Underway in Border Communities - Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has assured residents of Ora Igbomina and other border communities that a military-backed security operation has been put in place for their safety.

Governor Adeleke disclosed this over the recent bandit attack that occurred in the Ora Igbomina border community of the state.

Spokesperson to the governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, stated that Adeleke commiserated with the people of Ora Igbomina community over the attacks.

The governor also described the incident as saddening and a significant security breach that occurred despite water-tight pre-emptive precautions being implemented over the last three months.

Speaking after an emergency security council meeting with service commanders from the police, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services, as well as other paramilitary agencies on Wednesday evening, the governor expressed confidence that the ongoing military operations would prevent the recurrence of the attacks and also secure the release of the kidnapped retired customs officer.

"From the moment of the unfortunate incident, our security forces have launched a rescue and protection operation. For the past three days, both the police, the army and the DSS have been combing the areas for rescue and also reviewing the security apparatus."

The statement stressed that a delicate operation was ongoing, "and we don't want to jeopardise the integrity of the process."

"As part of our security plan, we will soon deploy the refurbished armoured tanks for operations across the state. We are also procuring patrol vehicles to strengthen police and security operations in the state.

"Additionally, we are reviewing the joint security patrol programme. It will be unveiled at the right time to further protect our people", the governor assured.

To prevent any further security breaches and potential spillover from Kwara State, Governor Adeleke has issued new operational guidelines for the Amotekun security outfit, directing its leadership to ensure proper coordination with the police in their operations.

The governor also directed that an operational meeting be held between the police authorities and the Amotekun to ensure proper coordination in future operations, warning that working in isolation will no longer be tolerated.

"After the security council meeting, I am happy to announce that the Amotekun service will resume full operations under the new guidelines I just issued. We are facing an emergency in our border towns, and it is important to get the Amotekun back to the field as urgently as possible."

He, however, pleaded with members of the public to reduce late-night activities. "In addition to the banditry challenge, we are in the Yuletide period when our people need to be security-conscious. Criminals are targeting late-night gatherings. We need to stick to daytime events to protect ourselves.

"I once again commiserate with victims of recent banditry attacks. We are working tirelessly to prevent recurrence", the governor stated.