Nigeria: Wizkid, Davido, Olamide Light Up Lagos As 'Detty December' Kicks Off

18 December 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Onuado Cynthia

Top Nigerian music stars Wizkid, Davido and Olamide, on Tuesday night, thrilled fans at the GTCO End-of-Year Party in Lagos, marking one of the rare occasions all three artistes performed at the same event during this year's 'Detty December' festivities.

The beachside event attracted a large crowd of music lovers, celebrities and industry stakeholders, with performances drawing loud sing-alongs and excitement across the venue.

Wizkid performed songs from his newly released 'Morayo' album alongside some of his hit records, while Davido entertained fans with popular tracks that kept the crowd on its feet. Olamide also delivered crowd favourites, earning strong reactions and reinforcing his enduring influence in Lagos' music scene.

Several celebrities, including rapper Falz, were spotted at the event. GTCO Group Chief Executive Officer, Segun Agbaje, also caught attention as he joined the crowd in cheering Wizkid's performance.

Wizkid's appearance comes ahead of his planned Lagos Concert, GOAT: The Greatest of All Time Experience, scheduled for December 28, 2025, at Tafawa Balewa Square. Davido is set to headline a Christmas Day concert, while Olamide is expected to feature at multiple festive events.

'Detty December' continued to be a major economic boost for Lagos, with state authorities estimating that last year's festivities generated about $71.5 million in government revenue, including $44 million from the hotel sector alone.

