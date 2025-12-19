Liberia: China Comes to Liberia Rescue With Emergency Food Aid

MONROVIA-The People's Republic of China has come to the aid of Liberia with the donation of Emergency Humanitarian Food Aid.

Chinese Ambassador Yin Chengwu performed the official Handover Ceremony of the China-Aid Emergency Humanitarian Food Project to Liberia.

The ceremony was graced by Zhang Yiming, Counsellor of the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy; Hon. Magdalene Ellen Dagoseh, Minister of Commerce & Industry of Liberia; Hadja Mamaka Bility, Minister of State without Portfolio; and Cllr. Jeddi Mowbray Armah, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, among other dignitaries.

Ambassador Yin emphasized that this batch of food assistance represents a concrete step in implementing the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the recent meeting between the two heads of state.

He described the aid as a reflection of China's enduring commitment to Liberia's food security and the well-being of its people, as well as a vivid demonstration of the China-Liberia strategic partnership. He reaffirmed that China will continue to work hand-in-hand wi th Liberia to enhance food security and contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Minister Dagoseh and fellow ministers expressed deep gratitude for China's support, noting that the food aid not only strengthens Liberia's efforts toward food security and socioeconomic development but also serves as a model of South-South cooperation.

They reiterated Liberia's willingness to deepen its bilateral strategic partnership with China in advancing the country's national development agenda. Earlier this week, Ambassador Yin and Minister Dagoseh formally signed the handover certificate.

