Nigeria Mandates Plastic Manufacturers, Bottling Water Makers to Clean Up Waste

At the end of the high-level gathering, it was unanimously agreed that plastic manufacturers and plastic bottling companies should take responsibility for plastic wastes in the country.

The Nigerian government has directed plastic manufacturers and plastic bottling companies operating across the country to take responsibility for plastic waste littering the environment.

The directive was among several resolutions adopted at the 18th meeting of the National Council on Environment (NCE) -- Nigeria's highest advisory body on environmental matters -- held in Katsina State between 15 and 17 December.

The meeting, themed "Tackling the Triple Planetary Crisis of Climate Change, Biodiversity Loss, and Pollution for Sustainable Development in Nigeria," was chaired by the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal.

It brought together commissioners responsible for the environment from the 36 states, permanent secretaries, heads of environment-related agencies, development partners, civil society organisations, academics and journalists.

During the meeting, participants reviewed major environmental risks associated with mining activities, plastic pollution and public health hazards across the country, approving proactive measures to address the challenges.

"...all plastic manufacturers and plastic bottling companies should be made to adopt the concept of Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) by taking responsibility for the plastic waste they produce nationwide," a final communiqué unanimously adopted at the meeting partly read.

Plastic pollution in Nigeria

Over the past two decades, plastic production and imports have increased significantly in Nigeria, placing enormous pressure on the country's municipal waste management systems. Studies show that most plastic waste in Nigeria is either burnt, openly dumped or discharged into water bodies.

An estimated 2.5 to 3.5 million tonnes of plastic waste are generated annually across the country, with only a small fraction recycled. Because plastics are non-biodegradable, they cause widespread environmental damage, harming aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems and posing serious public health risks.

In drainage channels and street corners across major cities and communities, empty water sachets, plastic bottles and takeaway packaging are commonplace. Many of these products are linked to beverage and bottling companies operating in the country.

Top brands such as Nestlé, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Unilever are among the major contributors to Nigeria's plastic waste challenge. Others include Bigi, C-Way and Eva Water, which also contribute significantly to single-use plastic pollution.

Decades of weak regulation and poor waste disposal practices have worsened public health concerns, including the clogging of major waterways, which restricts water flow and contributes to the recurring flooding experienced in many parts of the country.

Against this backdrop, the federal government in November inaugurated a 14-member Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Ban of Single-Use Plastics (SUPs), signalling a renewed push for environmental sustainability and improved waste management.

The move aligns with global efforts to adopt a legally binding treaty on plastic pollution, although recent international negotiations ended in a deadlock.

In August, after more than 10 days of negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, delegates from about 184 countries, including Nigeria, failed to reach a consensus on an international plastics treaty, rejecting three proposed draft texts.

At the talks, Nigeria advocated a clear and inclusive definition of plastics and called for the recognition of national action plans as the primary instruments for implementation, guided -- but not constrained -- by international frameworks.

Other approvals

According to the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting on Wednesday, the council approved measures requiring legal and regulatory bodies to restrict the siting of mineral processing companies within residential and restricted areas across the states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The council also mandated plastic manufacturers and bottling companies to take responsibility for the collection and management of plastic waste generated from their products.

It further approved the urgent integration of climate change assessment into the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process nationwide, with particular emphasis on the Niger Delta region.

Environmental experts at the meeting warned that unregulated mineral processing and plastic pollution continue to pose serious threats to human health, ecosystems and urban safety, especially in densely populated areas.

Strengthening regulation

The council directed that Environmental Impact Assessment structures be established in all state ministries of environment, while retaining the authority to issue EIA certificates at the federal level.

States were also instructed to nominate EIA focal officers and formally communicate their nominations to the Federal Ministry of Environment to improve coordination and compliance.

In response to environmental and health concerns in extractive communities, the council highlighted the need to introduce public health screening protocols in mining areas and to require livelihood restoration plans as part of mine closure processes.