Nigeria: Tinubu Names Oseni Chairman of 7-Man Reconstituted Board of NERC

18 December 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

* Charges board members to consolidate ongoing transformation of nation's power sector

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the seven-man Board of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), following Senate's confirmation of its members on December 16, 2025.

According to a release issued on Thursday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Dr Musiliu Olalekan Oseni is the new Chairman.

Oseni started his service as a commissioner in January 2017 and was subsequently appointed vice-chairman of the commission.

His appointment as chairman took effect from December 1, 2025 and shall subsist until the completion of his 10-year tenure at the commission, in accordance with the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2023.

Other members of the reconstituted Board are Dr Yusuf Alli, Vice-Chairman, who was first appointed as a commissioner in February 2022. His designation as vice-chairman took effect on December 1, 2025 and shall remain in effect until the completion of his first term.

Mr Nathan Rogers Shatti -- commissioner, is serving a second term as commissioner since he was first appointed in January 2017; Mr Dafe Akpeneye -- Commissioner, is also serving a second term, having been first appointed as a commissioner in January 2017; Aisha Mahmud Kanti Bello -- Commissioner, is serving her second term, having been first appointed as a commissioner in December 2020; Dr Chidi Ike -- Commissioner, is serving his first term, having been first appointed as a commissioner in February 2022 and Dr Fouad Animashaun -- Commissioner, who is also serving his first term, effective December 2025, is an energy economist with extensive experience in the Nigerian power sector and most recently served as Executive Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

President Tinubu charged the board members of NERC to deepen and consolidate the ongoing transformation of Nigeria's power sector, in strict alignment with the letter and spirit of the Electricity Act, 2023.

