Nigeria: Troops of Operation Hadin Kai Decimate Terrorists' Commander, Others From Mandara Mountains

... Foiled infiltration attempt into Bitta of Borno

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have again decisively thwarted an early-morning attempt by terrorists operating from the Mandara Mountains to infiltrate Bitta, neutralising one of notorious Boko Haram/ISWAP Commander, (Name withheld), and several insurgents, dealing a significant blow to their operational capability.

This was disclosed on Thursday by a credible military Source, who is not authorized to talk to the press. He revealed that several arms and ammunition were recovered by troops during the early morning (Thursday) encounter.

His words: "At about 0030 hours on 18 December 2025, troops, supported by advanced surveillance systems, detected the movement of terrorists advancing towards the area.

"Exercising tactical restraint and professionalism, the troops allowed the terrorists to move into an effective engagement range before unleashing coordinated defensive fires. The engagement resulted in the neutralisation of several insurgents, including a top key terrorist fighter and his cameraman.

"As the surviving terrorists attempted to withdraw, follow-on precision strikes were subsequently conducted by the Air Component of OPHK, further decimating the retreating elements and disrupting their escape routes.

"Following the engagement, troops conducted a thorough exploitation of the area, leading to the recovery of significant terrorist equipment and logistics. Items recovered include a camcorder, AK-47 rifles, bandoliers, handheld radios, 11 AK-47 magazines with rounds, 7 mobile phones, PKT machine guns, several belts of PKT and GPMG linked ammunition, as well as motorcycles and bicycles.

"Further exploitation revealed multiple blood trails and shallow graves, indicative of additional casualties sustained by the terrorists during the encounter and subsequent air strikes.

"Troops' morale and fighting efficiency remain high as operations continue to deny terrorists freedom of action and ensure the safety and security of communities within the area of responsibility.

"Troops of OPHK remain resolute in their commitment to decisively defeat all terrorist elements and restore lasting peace and stability across the North East region". The Source revealed.