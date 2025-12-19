Nigeria: NFVCB Engages Producers of 'A Very Dirty Christmas' in Changing Movie Title

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has formally engaged the producers of the film 'A Very Dirty Christmas' and requested a modification of the title.

This is to avoid interpretations that may be considered offensive to Christian sensibilities and to prevent any unnecessary religious tension. The movie 'A Very Dirty Christmas' generated uproar and condemnation from the Christian association body over the portrayal of the celebration of birth of Jesus Christ tagged Christmas Globally.

In a statement by the Executive Director and CEO of the Censors Board, Dr Shaibu Husseini said he has taken note of the concerns expressed by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other members of the public in the media regarding the film titled A Very Dirty Christmas.

"Nigeria's strength lies in its diversity, and the Board is mindful of the importance of ensuring that films exhibited in the country do not undermine religious harmony or offend deeply held beliefs.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The NFVCB clarifies that the film was approved and classified after undergoing the established censorship and classification process, during which the Film Censorship Committee examined the work within its narrative and thematic context. The approval of the title was not intended to disparage or trivialize the Christian faith or the significance of Christmas, but was considered as part of a fictional and creative expression.

"However, the Board recognizes that public perception and reception are critical elements of effective regulation. In light of the concerns raised by CAN, and in the spirit of responsiveness and dialogue, " says Husseini..

The Board further assures the public that it remains guided by the provisions of the National Film and Video Censors Board Act, including Section 39(1), which empowers the Film Censorship Committee to order the withdrawal of a film from exhibition for further review where such action is considered necessary in the interest of the public.