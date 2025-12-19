Nigeria: Govt Rallies States Against Environmental Crisis

Federal government has called for an urgent, coordinated action against the impact of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

The resolve was underscored at the conclusion of the 18th National Council on Environment (NCE), held in Katsina State, where federal and state authorities, development partners, and environmental experts agreed that Nigeria's development ambitions can no longer be separated from environmental sustainability.

Opening the council, Katsina State Governor, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, represented by his deputy, Mallam Farouk Lawal Jobe reaffirmed the state's commitment to climate-responsive governance.

He noted that environmental degradation now poses direct risks to food security, public health, and economic stability, particularly in frontline states battling desertification and extreme weather.

The Governor said his administration has prioritised climate action not only as an environmental obligation but as an economic strategy, adding that it its a position that reflected in the state's strong performance in the 2025 Subnational Climate Governance Performance Ranking.

In his keynote address, the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, warned that Nigeria is already paying the price for delayed environmental action which he said is felt through rising temperatures, advancing desert lines as well as recurring floods, polluted water sources, and collapsing ecosystems.

He noted that these climate challenges are eroding livelihoods, deepening poverty, and increasing pressure on public infrastructure nationwide.

"The triple planetary crisis is not abstract. It is visible in our farmlands, our cities, our water bodies, and our health systems. Addressing it requires more than policy statements -- it demands coordinated, science-based action across all levels of government," the minister noted.

Lawal cited Katsina State's Green Economy Roadmap as a practical model for states seeking to turn environmental challenges into economic opportunities.

At the national level, the minister reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment through initiatives such as the Nigeria Energy Transition Plan, the Great Green Wall Programme, the National Policy on Plastic Waste Management, and policies promoting clean cooking and renewable energy adoption.

While stressing that public funding alone would not be sufficient to meet the scale of Nigeria's environmental challenges, the minister revealed that to bridge the financing gap, the Federal Government is pushing for innovative funding models, including public-private partnerships, green bonds, climate funds, and carbon market instruments.

He however, called on the private sector to play a more active role in environmental restoration and sustainability. He also called on corporate organisations, including major manufacturing and consumer goods firms, identified as critical partners to take action in reducing pollution and support climate-friendly investments.

The Council brought together Commissioners of Environment from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, alongside representatives of academia, civil society, development agencies, and the private sector. Participants reviewed technical memoranda and adopted resolutions expected to shape Nigeria's environmental policies and implementation strategies in the coming years.