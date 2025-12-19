Liberia: EU Disburses €21 Million in Budget Support to Liberia

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Information, has announced the disbursement of €21 million (approximately US$24.6 million) in direct budget support from the European Union.

According to Minister Jerolick Mick Piah, this is the first installment of a three-year package totaling €56 million (approximately US$65.8 million). He said this amount represents the full allocation for 2025, reflecting Liberia's strong performance and reforms in public financial management, oversight, and natural resources management.

In May 2025, the EU committed €63 million (US$70 million) in direct budget support through a new financing agreement. The agreement includes a financing package of €56 million (US$62 million) in direct budget support, with an additional €7 million (US$7.7 million) allocated for complementary measures to strengthen public financial management and oversight.

Minister Piah stated that the funds were recently disbursed to the government to support the national budget. He emphasized that the funds are being channeled through Liberia's financial systems to strengthen government capacity and improve development delivery.

He explained that the disbursement of the funds is contingent on meeting several criteria and indicators, including a credible national development plan.

The plan highlights a robust public financial management reform agenda encompassing: a commitment to macroeconomic stability and transparent budgeting; strengthening public financial management and oversight; enhancing domestic revenue mobilization, especially from natural resources; improving transparency and accountability; and improving the business environment for local rice value chains.

According to Minister Piah, Liberia's ability to secure the full 2025 envelope demonstrates progress in implementing its national development plan, improving public financial management and budget transparency, and advancing macroeconomic stability.

He added that the EU views this direct budget support as a sign of confidence in Liberia's reform trajectory and as a mechanism to promote governance and sustainable development.