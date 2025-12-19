Africa's Migrant Workers Still Trapped in Exploitation, ITUC Warns

Africa's migrant workers continue to face widespread exploitation, abuse and insecurity despite the existence of regional and global protection frameworks, the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation, ITUC-Africa, has warned.

In a statement issued on December 18, by Akhator Odigie

General Secretary, ITUC-Africa, the group said the continent remains a region of origin, transit and destination for migrants, with most movements taking place within Africa, driven largely by economic hardship and insecurity.

According to the statement, "Africa's workers migrate in search of decent work, safety and opportunity. They are pushed by unemployment, inequality, conflict, climate stress and weak labour markets. Migrants and migrant workers are first and foremost human beings and workers, and they deserve protection, dignity and respect."

The organisation, which represents over 18 million workers across the continent, lamented that the reality facing many migrants sharply contradicts these principles.

The statement said, "Sadly, many migrants, migrant workers and members of their families continue to face exploitation, abusive recruitment, wage theft, forced labour, trafficking and discrimination. Women migrant workers and young people are especially vulnerable to violence, harassment and dangerous irregular migration pathways."

ITUC-Africa noted that the persistence of abuse is not due to the absence of policy frameworks, stressing that several international and continental instruments already exist.

ITUC-Africa noted that "There is no shortage of frameworks to protect migrant workers. ILO Conventions, the Fair Recruitment Principles, the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, as well as African Union and Regional Economic Communities' migration and labour instruments provide clear guidance."

According to the union body, the real problem lies in weak implementation and enforcement.

It warned, "Implementation gaps remain wide. Weak regulation of recruitment agencies, lack of political will, limited labour inspection, deep structural inequalities and poor access to justice continue to fuel exploitation and irregular migration."

The organisation also criticised the growing reliance on security-focused migration policies, describing them as ineffective and harmful.

"Security-only approaches and the externalisation of borders have failed.

They push migrants into more dangerous routes while enriching traffickers and smugglers who profit from human desperation", the statement said.

Calling for urgent action, ITUC-Africa urged African governments to refocus migration governance on workers' rights and social protection.

"We call on African governments to strengthen protection for migrant workers by investing in decent work, social protection, fair recruitment and effective labour migration governance," it said.

The union also made a strong appeal to African Union member states to ratify and implement the AU Free Movement Protocol adopted in 2018.

"We strongly urge AU member states to ratify the Free Movement Protocol to advance Agenda 2063, unlock the full potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, and restore dignity to migrants, migrant workers and their families," ITUC-Africa said.

In addition, the organisation called on the African Union and Regional Economic Communities to ensure that continental integration efforts are rooted in labour rights.

"Free movement and AfCFTA ambitions must be anchored in workers' rights and social dialogue. This requires sincere, collaborative and inclusive engagement with all key stakeholders, particularly organised labour.

"Trade unions remain committed to building alliances with non-state actors and engaging constructively with governments and other stakeholders. Our goal is to ensure the safety, rights and dignity of all migrants across Africa", the organisation said.