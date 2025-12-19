Nigeria: 2027 - Non-Indigenes Vow Robust Support for Delta Lawmaker

BOMADI--Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Political Movement of Non-Indigenes in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State has pledged strong support for the re-election of the incumbent lawmaker representing Patani/Bomadi Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Nicholas Ebomo Mutu.

The group made its position known in a statement issued yesterday in Bomadi, the council headquarters, and signed by its coordinator, Pastor Ujiro Peter. It described the lawmaker's leadership as inclusive and people-centred, noting that his contributions to the development of the constituency cut across ethnic and tribal lines.

"As the 2027 general election campaigns draw nearer, we, members of the Political Movement of Non-Indigenes in Bomadi Local Government Area, hereby declare our steadfast support for Hon. Nicholas Mutu's re-election bid," the statement said.

According to the group, Mutu has demonstrated exceptional commitment to the growth and development of Bomadi and its people, earning widespread respect and admiration through his inclusive approach to governance.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The non-indigenes commended the lawmaker for promoting unity and harmonious coexistence within the local government area, stressing that his efforts to improve the welfare of residents, regardless of their origin, reflect his vision for a peaceful and prosperous Bomadi.

The group disclosed that its membership cuts across various ethnic nationalities living and working in Bomadi Local Government Area, numbering over 5,000 people.

"Our members include Urhobo, Isoko, Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, Tiv, Efik/Ibibio and others, all united by a shared belief in Hon. Mutu's leadership," the statement added.

The group expressed confidence that Mutu remains the best candidate to further advance the interests of the constituency, pledging unwavering support and formally endorsing him for the 2027 general elections.