Nigeria: Olamide, Burna Boy Make Obama's Favourite Songs for 2025

Former US President Barack Obama has revealed his favourite music for 2025, continuing a tradition he began years back.

Mr Obama, who has shared annual lists of his favourite books, films, and music for years, disclosed the latest playlist on his X page on Thursday night.

The selection reflected his wide-ranging and eclectic musical taste, featuring tracks that spanned pop, hip-hop, indie and world music.

Notably, the list included songs by Nigerian superstars Olamide "Olamide" Adedeji and Damini "Burna Boy" Ogulu.

Burna Boy's "TaTaTa", featuring Travis Scott, and Olamide's "99"--a collaboration with Asake, Seyi Vibez, Young Jonn and British singer Daecolm--were among the 30 tracks selected.

"As 2025 comes to a close, I'm continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favourite books, movies, and music," Mr Obama wrote.

"I hope you find something new to enjoy--and please send any recommendations for me to check out."

'99' and 'TaTaTa'

Burna Boy released "TaTaTa" on 21 May through Atlantic Records as the fourth and final single from his eighth studio album, "No Sign of Weakness."

The track was produced by Chillz and Dougie F and stayed true to the Grammy-winning artist's signature sound.

Olamide released "99" on 9 June as a lead single from his self-titled eleventh studio album, "Olamide."

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Obama's 2024 playlist featured Nigerian stars Rema and Tems, with Tems' "Love Me, Jeje" and Rema's "Yayo" making the cut.

In 2023, Ayra Starr's "Sability" and Burna Boy's "Sittin' On Top Of The World", featuring 21 Savage, made Mr Obama's list.

FULL LIST

Obama's 2025 favourite songs

"Not In Surrender" by Nigerian London-based singer Steven Umoh, known by his stage name Obongjayar, also made the list.

Others are: "Nice To Each Other" by Olivia Dean; "Luther" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA; "Jump" by BLACKPINK; "Faithless" by Bruce Springsteen; "Pasayadan" by Ganavya; "Pending" by Lil Naay and Myke Towers; "Sexo, Violencia y Llantas" by Rosalía; "Metal" by The Beths; "Abracadabra" by Lady Gaga; "Just Say Dat" by Gunna; and "The Giver" by Chappell Roan.

Other tracks include "Aurora" by Mora and De La Rose; "Silver Lining" by Laufey; "No More Old Men" by Chance the Rapper and Jamila Woods; "Bury Me" by Jason Isbell; "I Wish I Could Go Travelling Again" by Stacey Kent; "Please Don't Cry" by Kacy Hill; "Stay" by ROE; "Never Felt Better" by Everything Is Recorded featuring Sampha and Florence Welch; and "In the Name of Love" by Victoria Noelle, "Ancient Light" by I'm With Her; "Vitamina" by Jombriel, DFZM and Jetta; "Float" by Jay Som featuring Jim Adkins; "Ordinary" by Alex Warren; "Sycamore Tree" by Khamari; "Nokia" by Drake; and "En Privado" by Xavi and Manuel Turizo.

Movies

One Battle After Another, Sinners, It Was Just an Accident, Hamnet, Sentimental Value, No Other Choice, The Secret Agent, Train Dreams, Jay Kelly, Good Fortune, and Orwell: 2+2=5.

Books

Paper Girl by Beth Macy, Flashlight by Susan Choi, We the People by Jill Lepore, The Wilderness by Angela Flournoy, and There Is No Place for Us by Brian Goldstone.

Others include North Sun by Ethan Rutherford, 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai, Dead and Alive by Zadie Smith, What We Can Know by Ian McEwan, and The Look by Michelle Obama