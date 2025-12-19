Nigeria: Army Dismantles Bandit Enclaves, Kills Five in Sokoto-Zamfara Operation

19 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO--Troops of the 8 Division Garrison of the Nigerian Army have carried out a coordinated operation against armed bandit groups in parts of Sokoto and Zamfara States, resulting in the death of five suspected bandits and the recovery of arms and logistics.

A security source disclosed on Friday that the operation began in the early hours of Wednesday and targeted identified hideouts linked to bandit activities along border communities in the two states.

According to the source, the operation covered Gangara, Makawana, Satiru, Baici and Kurkusu villages in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State, where troops advanced through the areas and disrupted the activities of armed groups operating there.

The operation later extended to Batamna village in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, where troops reportedly came under resistance from armed elements.

"In the course of the encounter, five suspected bandits were killed, while weapons, motorcycles and Baofeng communication radios were recovered," the source said.

The source added that the operation has reduced the ability of armed groups to operate freely along the Sokoto-Zamfara axis and forms part of ongoing efforts by the military to deny such groups access to safe havens.

The military source recalled that troops of the 8 Division had, in previous operations, neutralised suspected bandit leaders, including Kachalla Kallamu and Kachalla Na'Allah, in Sabon Birnin and Isa Local Government Areas of Sokoto State.

Meanwhile, security stakeholders have continued to commend the efforts of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in tackling banditry in the state. The Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Security Matters, retired Colonel Ahmad Usman, along with other residents, has praised the sustained operations against criminal groups.

Residents of affected communities expressed hope that the ongoing military operations would improve security and enable displaced persons to return to their homes.

