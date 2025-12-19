The Supreme Court of Liberia has cleared former Justice Minister and Attorney General Cllr. Frank Musa Dean of allegations linked to the sale of a 53.34-carat diamond discovered in Gbarpolu County, ruling that he was improperly targeted in enforcement actions stemming from an earlier judgment.

In a decision delivered Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, the court's majority held that a bill of information filed against Dean was procedurally flawed and that a prior mandate of the Supreme Court could not lawfully be enforced against former officials who were neither personally named nor adjudged liable in the original judgment.

The ruling arose from a legal dispute over a diamond discovered in Smith Town, Gbarma Mining District, Gbarpolu County, in April 2023.

Court's findings

In its judgment, the Supreme Court said courts are bound to enforce judgments strictly within the limits set by those judgments.

"A mandate growing out of a judgment of this Court rendered against the Government of Liberia cannot lawfully be enforced against former officials who were not personally named or adjudged liable," the court ruled.

The court noted that its earlier mandate ordered the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Mines and Energy, to make restitution of the diamond or its monetary equivalent. However, the mandate did not name Dean personally or hold him individually responsible.

The justices further ruled that because Dean was not a party to the original action, a bill of information was not the proper legal remedy to address the alleged violation attributed to the trial court.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court held that the trial court acted improperly in enforcing the mandate against Dean. The clerk of court was ordered to issue a new mandate directing the lower court to resume jurisdiction and proceed in line with the Supreme Court's judgment. Costs were disallowed.

Associate Justice Jamesetta Howard Woiokolie withheld her signature, citing disagreement with aspects of the majority opinion. Justice Boakai N. Kanneh did not participate, having been out of the country.

Background of the case

The dispute dates back to the discovery of a 53.34-carat diamond at Claim No. 12F/Survey in the Gbarma Mining District. The Weah-era government, through the Ministry of Mines and Energy, seized the diamond, asserting it was state property.

Then-Justice Minister Dean publicly supported that position, citing Article 22(a) of the Constitution, which vests ownership of mineral resources in the Republic, and arguing that the mining license for the claim had expired on May 25, 2022 -- nearly a year before the diamond was found on April 21, 2023.

Licensed miners David Sluward and Abraham Kamara challenged the seizure in the Civil Law Court for the Sixth Judicial Circuit, Montserrado County. That court ruled in their favor, holding that the government's action was unlawful.

The government appealed, but the Supreme Court ultimately upheld the lower court's ruling and ordered restitution.

Arrest orders and Supreme Court intervention

In enforcing the judgment, Assigned Circuit Judge J. Boima Kontoe ordered the arrest of several former officials of the Weah administration, including Dean, accusing them of forming what he described as a "criminal cartel" involved in the alleged theft and sale of the diamond, which he valued at US$11.5 million.

Dean challenged the arrest order by filing a petition for a writ of certiorari, arguing that his actions were carried out in his official capacity as Attorney General under Chapter 22 of the Executive Law, which mandates the Ministry of Justice to provide legal services to government agencies and the president.

On Oct. 1, 2025, Associate Justice Woiokolie, presiding in chambers, ordered an immediate stay on the execution of the arrest warrant against Dean. The stay did not extend to other former officials implicated in the case.

A conference earlier scheduled for Oct. 16, 2025, was later canceled, and the trial court was instructed to resume jurisdiction and proceed according to law.

Government position on the diamond

In a June 5, 2023, communication, Dean informed then-Minister of Mines and Energy Gesler E. Murray that a joint security investigation had concluded the diamond was discovered by Mohammed Kamara, also known as "JR," on a claim whose license had expired.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy later stated that the diamond was fully documented, exported in compliance with the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme, and appraised at approximately US$1 million -- far below the figure cited by the trial court.

According to the ministry, the exporter paid more than US$80,000 in royalties and fines to the government through the Liberia Revenue Authority.

What the ruling means

The Supreme Court's decision effectively removes Dean from personal liability in the case while reaffirming that enforcement actions must strictly adhere to the scope of judicial mandates.

The ruling also clears the way for the Civil Law Court to continue proceedings involving other parties, consistent with the Supreme Court's guidance.

The dispute over accountability for the diamond's handling remains active at the trial court level.