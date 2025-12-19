Nigeria: NDG Organisers Condole With Bayelsa Govt On Death of Dep Gov

19 December 2025
This Day (Lagos)

Organisers of the Niger Delta Games, Dunamis-Icon, have commiserated with the government and people of Bayelsa State on the demise of the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

In a condolence message signed by the Managing Consultant, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo KSM, and physically delivered by its Project Director, Mr Fred Edoreh, through the State Commissioner for Sports, Hon Daniel Igali, at the Yenogoa Sports complex on Wednesday, Ikpokpo stated that the demise of the Deputy Governor is not only a loss to his immediate family and the government of Bayelsa State, but to the Niger Delta and nationwide sports.

"We are well aware of his contributions to nation building, not only as a former Senator and Deputy Governor, but also as a notable figure in the development and promotion of sports in the Niger Delta region and at the national level," Ikpokpo stated.

"His passage is therefore a huge loss, not only to the government and people of Bayelsa State, but also to the sports family, nationwide.

"As Project Consultants of the Niger Delta Games, the management and staff of Dunamis-Icon Limited share in your grief and wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to you and all Bayelsans.

"We pray that God grant you the fortitude to bear this great loss."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.