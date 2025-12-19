Nigeria: Senator Ireti Kingibe Joins African Democratic Congress

In a move that has sent ripples through Nigeria's political landscape, Senator Ireti Kingibe, the Labour Party's Senator for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the National Assembly, has officially defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Ireti cited the ADC's growing strength and visionary outlook as key reasons for her decision.

The announcement was made at a high-profile event held at Merit House in Abuja, where party leaders, political stakeholders, and supporters gathered to welcome the Senator into what many are now calling a "coalition of transformation."

Speaking at the defection ceremony, Senator Ireti described her decision as a strategic alignment with a party she believes is poised to redefine the political narrative in the FCT and beyond.

"I have chosen to join the African Democratic Congress because it is a giant in the making. In the FCT, ADC is not just present, it is strong, it is vibrant, and it is growing from strength to strength," she declared to thunderous applause," she said.

Kingibe, known for her grassroots engagement and legislative activism, emphasised that her move was driven by a desire to work with a platform that prioritises people-oriented governance and inclusive development.

Comrade Balarabe Rufai, the ADC Youth Leader, hailed the Senator's defection as a monumental gain for the party.

"We've caught a big fish in Senator Ireti Kingibe," he said. "Her entrance into our fold consolidates the coalition we've been building. With the FCT council elections around the corner, ADC is ready to field candidates who will give the APC a run for its money."

Rufai's remarks reflect growing confidence within the ADC, which has been steadily expanding its influence in the capital and other key regions.

The Deputy Organising Secretary of the ADC, Alhaji Atiku Saleh, who formally presented the ADC Card to Senator Kingibe, affirmed her entry into the party, describing the moment as "a turning point in the journey toward a new Nigeria."

"ADC is one family," Saleh said. "By God's grace, come 2027, we will emerge victorious. Senator Kingibe's decision to join us is a testament to our credibility and our capacity to tackle the challenges posed by the ruling All Progressives Congress and its inability to fulfil its promises to Nigerians"

Saleh also reaffirmed the party's commitment to building a broad-based coalition that reflects the aspirations of everyday Nigerians.

The event drew a host of influential figures, including former National Chairman Chief Ralph Okay Nwosu, who represented the National Chairman, Dr Mani Ibrahim Mani, the National Treasurer, and Hon. Hauwa Yusuf, the Deputy National Secretary.

Others, including Princess Nneka Nebo, Deputy National Auditor; Queen Okiyi, Deputy National Publicity; Jackie Wayas, Deputy National Conventional Media; and Hassana Dada, Assistant Zonal Youth Leader, North Central, as well as Alhaji Musa Haliru Dujiman Adamawa, all praised Kingibe's courage and foresight. Their presence underscored the significance of the defection and the growing momentum behind the ADC's political resurgence.

Senator Kingibe's defection is widely seen as a strategic blow to the Labour Party and a potential game-changer in the FCT's political dynamics. With council elections looming and the 2027 general elections on the horizon, her move could galvanise support for the ADC and reshape electoral calculations in the capital.

Political analysts say the defection signals a broader realignment in Nigerian politics, where ideology, performance, and grassroots connection are beginning to outweigh party loyalty.

As the dust settles, one thing is clear: the African Democratic Congress is no longer on the sidelines. With Senator Ireti Kingibe now in its ranks, the party is stepping boldly into the spotlight, and the race for 2027 has just taken a dramatic turn.