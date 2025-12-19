Nigeria: Guards Polo Club Abuja Ends National Carnival Polo Tourney

Guards Polo Club Abuja has successfully ended its 2025 National Carnival Polo Tournament, following two weeks of competitive play at its polo grounds in Abuja.

The tournament showcased over 45 teams from across Nigeria and featured more than 60 matches, attracting players, officials, and spectators to what organisers hailed as one of the largest polo gatherings in the country this year.

The event culminated in the President's Dinner, hosted by the club for sponsors, diplomatic guests, and participants at the clubhouse polo resort. The evening also included the induction of new members into the Guards Polo Club.

On the field, Mangal Cement triumphed over Rubicon with a 9-8 victory to lift the President's Cup after six fiercely contested chukkas. Team Oluyede, led by Seyi Tinubu, defeated Team Shuaibu, captained by Senator Halliru Jika, 6-1 to secure the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Cup. In the El-Amin Cup, Team B beat Team A 3-0, while Team C narrowly edged out Team D 2-1.

Pop Cola Team, having already won the Legislative Shield in the opening week, went on to claim the Minister's Cup with a 6½-3 victory against Musaco.

Speaking at the grand finale, Senator Halliru Jika, President of the Guards Polo Club Abuja, highlighted the tournament's impressive turnout and the execution of over 60 games.

He noted that plans are in motion to acquire an additional pitch before the next edition to enhance participation and logistical management.

Alhassan Abdulkarim, Executive Director of Jaiz Bank, reiterated the bank's commitment to supporting polo and sports development, characterising its partnership with the tournament as a key component of its corporate social responsibility, with a focus on youth and sports development.

The tournament received support from a range of sponsors, including Jaiz Bank, STL, Pop Cola, FSDH Merchant Bank, Max Air, Niger Foods, Vento Furniture, Mangal Nigeria Ltd, Kabba Doors, Pennington Promise, and Ellington.

The National Carnival Polo Tournament stands as one of Nigeria's premier polo events, uniting elite players, sponsors, and patrons, and remains a significant fixture on the nation's sporting calendar.