Liberia: Ambassador Al-Hassan Conteh's Reminiscences On the Late Judge Luvenia Ash-Thompson

Washington, D.C. — The Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico, Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh, has delivered a moving and reflective tribute honoring the life and legacy of the late Judge Luvenia Ash-Thompson, whose distinguished career as a jurist, legal scholar, educator, and public servant left an indelible mark on Liberia and the wider legal community.

Speaking on Friday, December 12, 2025, in Frederick, Maryland, Ambassador Conteh conveyed, on behalf of His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, the President's profound condolences to the bereaved family. He prayed that the Almighty grant the family strength, comfort, and solace in mourning the loss of one of Liberia's most accomplished and principled daughters.

Judge Ash-Thompson was remembered as a towering figure in Liberia's legal and academic history--a respected jurist, eminent professor of law, and a patriot whose life was devoted to public service. Ambassador Conteh emphasized that her contributions to Liberia's jurisprudence and legal education were foundational and enduring, shaping generations of lawyers, judges, and public servants. Her multifaceted service to the nation, spanning academia and the courts, was formally recognized in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Liberia.

Speaking also on behalf of the President of the University of Liberia, Dr. Layli Maparyan, and in his own capacity as Immediate Past President of the University of Liberia, Ambassador Conteh recounted Judge Ash-Thompson's distinguished academic career at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, where she taught Estates and Trusts and Domestic Relations. She was widely admired for her uncompromising commitment to academic rigor, discipline, and integrity, as well as for her principled and fearless interpretation of the law.

Ambassador Conteh further reflected on Judge Ash-Thompson's extraordinary patriotism during the Liberian civil war. At a time when many of her contemporaries fled the hardships of conflict, she chose to remain in Liberia, steadfastly preparing the next generation of law students for public service. This decision, he noted, was a powerful testament to her resilience, courage, and unwavering devotion to country. Her passing, he said, represents the loss of a giantess whose immense contributions will continue to inspire future generations.

Judge Ash-Thompson's service to the University of Liberia was described as historic and transformative. She served with distinction as Professor of Law, the first female Dean of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, and Vice President for Administration and International Partnerships. Through her work in academia and the judiciary, she uplifted countless lives and upheld the highest ideals of dignity, honor, and service.

Reflecting on her character, Ambassador Conteh described Judge Ash-Thompson as a woman of deep faith, humility, and duty--a strict disciplinarian, yet a compassionate mentor and sacrificial servant of the nation. "Her wisdom guided us, her integrity inspired us, and her dedication strengthened the Liberian legal community," he said, adding that Liberia takes comfort in the memories of her remarkable life and enduring impact.

Dr. Conteh also delivered a condolence message from Dr. Kerry Prather, President of Franklin College, which stated that Franklin College takes great pride in the accomplishments of its distinguished alumna. Judge Ash-Thompson, who earned her undergraduate degree from Franklin College, was praised for elevating the ideals of education, service, and justice throughout every chapter of her professional life. She was also awarded an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters Degree by the College in 1977.

Tributes were also delivered by Ms. Yatta Thompson, daughter of the late Judge, who read messages from distinguished national and international personalities and institutions in honor of her mother's legacy.

Ms. Thompson conveyed a condolence message from former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who expressed profound sadness at the loss of a brilliant legal mind. President Sirleaf noted that Judge Ash-Thompson's boldness, clarity, and unwavering commitment to justice shaped Liberia's understanding of law, rights, and equality. She described the late Judge as a trusted and principled figure, renowned for her no-nonsense and unapologetic insistence on historical accuracy and judicial integrity.

In addition, Ms. Thompson read a tribute from Dean Roscoe Jones, Jr. of Drake Law School, who described Judge Ash-Thompson as a trailblazer who broke barriers as the first woman to hold multiple senior-level positions in the Liberian Government. He recalled that, as a proud member of the Drake Law School Class of 1962 and the only Black woman in her class, she transformed barriers into opportunities and challenges into enduring lessons for generations to come.

Concluding his remarks, Ambassador Conteh reaffirmed the solidarity of the Liberian Government and people with the bereaved family. On behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., the Government, and the people of Liberia, he extended deepest and heartfelt condolences, noting that while the nation mourns, it also celebrates a life of exceptional service, integrity, and patriotism.

"May her soul rest in eternal peace," the Ambassador said, "and may the memory of Judge Luvenia Ash-Thompson forever remain a blessing to Liberia and to the world."