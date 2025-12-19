Liberia: China Union Bows to Pressure After Rep. Fahnbulleh Halts Company's

Bong Mines — China Union Investment Liberia has yielded to mounting legislative pressure following an action by Bong County District 7 lawmaker, Foday Fahnbulleh, who ordered the stoppage of one of the company's trains operating in the district over longstanding concerns of concession noncompliance.

The development is contained in a communication dated December 17, 2025, addressed to Representative Fahnbulleh in his capacity as Chairman of the House of Representatives' Joint Committee on Concession Compliance Review. In the letter, China Union acknowledged the constitutional authority of the National Legislature and admitted that serious and legitimate concerns had been raised regarding its adherence to obligations under the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA).

The correspondence followed a dramatic standoff in the district earlier this month, when Representative Fahnbulleh ordered the company's train to halt operations. The lawmaker described the move as a protest against what he characterized as years of persistent neglect of host communities, deteriorating infrastructure, widespread unemployment, and unfulfilled concession promises owed to residents of the Bong Mines concession area.

In its response, China Union conceded that the concerns raised by Representative Fahnbulleh were valid and emphasized that it views the intervention of the Joint Committee as a necessary exercise of legislative oversight rather than an attack on its business operations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The company stated that it remains committed to transparency, accountability, and constructive engagement with the Government of Liberia, local authorities, and affected communities within the concession area.

Under intense pressure from the Legislature, China Union requested a forty-five to sixty-day good-faith period to implement what it described as an agreed remedial framework aimed at correcting areas of noncompliance and restoring confidence between the company and the Liberian state.

According to the letter, China Union, alongside its partners Bangli and HMR, pledged to immediately commence corrective actions. These actions include the rehabilitation and upgrading of the critical road corridor linking Bong Mines to Haindi, commonly known as the Gaygayma Waterside road, a route that has long been a source of frustration for residents, commuters, and local leaders.

The company further committed to addressing unemployment concerns within the concession communities by formally contracting a professional human resources firm. The firm will be tasked with mobilizing and recruiting local residents, as well as previously redundant workers, in strict compliance with Liberia's labor laws and the provisions of the Mineral Development Agreement.

In response to complaints about limited skills transfer and the exclusion of locals from skilled positions, China Union pledged to design and present a comprehensive cadetship and vocational training framework. The program, according to the company, will aim to equip community members with practical skills required for current and future employment within the mining sector and related industries.

On the issue of social services, the company admitted deficiencies in the management of key facilities and promised to conduct a full management assessment of the Bong Mines Hospital and Zawetta High School. The assessment will determine their operational conditions and guide decisions on rehabilitation, takeover, or sustained corporate support.

China Union also outlined plans to implement a community lighting and power infrastructure project across major towns in the affected districts. The initiative is intended to address chronic electricity shortages while laying the groundwork for future integration with the Liberia Electricity Corporation's national grid.

Additionally, the company promised to submit a detailed proposal outlining the scope, cost, and commencement timeline for the alpha pavement of the road between Bong Mines and Haindi. The project has been repeatedly demanded by residents and lawmakers as a critical component of the company's infrastructure obligations.

In an effort to assure the Legislature of its seriousness, China Union informed the Joint Committee that a comprehensive corporate social development plan will be submitted after sixty days. This period, the company noted, will allow time for the implementation of the proposed measures and the compilation of documented progress reports.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

China Union in its letter assured Representative Fahnbulleh and members of the Joint Committee of its willingness to fully cooperate with legislative oversight and to fulfill all obligations under the Mineral Development Agreement.

Welcoming the commitments, Representative Fahnbulleh urged the company to translate its promises into tangible results. "I commend China Union for putting these commitments in writing, but the people I represent will judge the company by action, not words," he said.

He further stressed that legislative oversight would remain firm. "This is not about stopping trains for publicity; it is about ensuring that concession agreements are honored and that communities benefit from the resources taken from their land," Representative Fahnbulleh emphasized.

He added that the communication marked an important turning point in the relationship between the company and host communities. "This letter is a clear indication that when lawmakers stand firm in defense of their constituents, concessionaires will listen and respond responsibly," Representative Fahnbulleh stated.