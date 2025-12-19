Nigeria: Firm Earns Investment-Grade National Rating

Global Credit Ratings, GCR, now part of Moody's global network and aligned with its internationally recognised analytical standards, has assigned Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited national scale ratings of BBB+(NG) (long-term) and A2(NG) (short-term) with a stable outlook.

The rating validates Sunbeth's financial strength, operational credibility within Nigeria's agribusiness sector and competitive position as one of the country's leading indigenous exporters of cocoa, cashew, sesame and other commodities.

GCR highlighted Sunbeth's robust earnings profile, with a five-year compound annual growth rate of 140 per cent.

Despite commodity price swings and a challenging macroeconomic environment, the company has maintained strong cost discipline and is projecting an EBITDA margin recovery to 13 per cent to 15 per cent in 2025.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking on the achievement, Managing Director of Sunbeth Global Concepts, Olasunkanmi Owoyemi, said: "GCR acknowledged that although Sunbeth continues to navigate the challenges of a high-interest environment and the working-capital intensity of the export trade, its scale, operational integration, and commitment to sustainability position it favourably within the domestic market. The agency stated that Sunbeth's strong export earnings and ongoing efforts to improve cash-flow discipline support its ability to meet financial obligations and chart a more stable, long-term growth path.

"Our growth reflects our dedication to empowering farmers and driving socio-economic impact. We have a compelling ESG-aligned investment proposition that delivers strong financial returns while generating verifiable socio-economic impact and contributing significantly to global food security. This rating will further bolster our efforts to attract strategic partners who share our vision for a sustainable and prosperous future."

Also speaking on the achievement, Regional Head, Structured Trade Finance, Abiodun Ariyo, added: "This rating from GCR is a significant milestone that validates our unwavering commitment to sound governance, strategic risk management, and operational resilience. It is a demonstration of the hard work of our team and the strength of our business model. We have consistently focused on building a transparent, resilient, and scalable enterprise, and this rating confirms our success in creating a low-risk, high-return investment opportunity for our partners."