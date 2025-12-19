Ghana Shines At 10th World Islamic Health Congress in Manila - Dr Al-Hassan Unveils 'Toolkit' for Healthy Aging

GHANA'S medical expertise was prominently featured on the global stage at the just ended 10th Congress of the World Islamic Health Union (WIHU) concluded in the Philippine capital.

The prestigious event, organised in collaboration with IMAN-PHIL, centered on the theme: "Global Pathways to Healthy Aging: Science, Faith, and Humanity in Harmony."

Representing the Republic of Ghana were Dr (med) Abdul Rahman Al-Hassan, Director of The Aiders Hub Foundation and a Medical Officer at the University of Ghana Hospital; and Nura Abukari-Sadik, Vice President of the Muslim Health Workers Association of Ghana.

A paradigm shift in longevity

In a keynote presentation titled "Lifestyle Interventions to Delay Aging: The Internist's Toolkit," Dr Al-Hassan challenged the traditional medical model of reactive disease management. He argued that the role of the modern internist is evolving into the proactive preservation of the human body, which he described as an Amanah (a sacred trust).

"Aging is not merely a chronological inevitability, but a biological process that can be navigated with precision," Dr Al-Hassan told an audience of international delegates.

He introduced the concept of "Geroscience," focusing on five evidence-based pillars that clinicians can use to extend the "healthspan" of their patients.

The Internist's Toolkit

Dr Al-Hassan's presentation highlighted several breakthrough concepts in lifestyle medicine:

Nutritional Precision: He emphasized that Intermittent Fasting and time-restricted eating are not merely dietary trends but biological triggers for autophagy--a cellular self-cleansing process essential for longevity. Muscle as an Endocrine Organ: Dr Al-Hassan explained that physical exercise, particularly resistance training, transforms muscle into an endocrine organ that secretes "myokines." These proteins directly combat stem cell exhaustion and systemic inflammation. The Power of Purpose: Drawing from his experience with the Aiders Hub Foundation, an NGO assisting those with costly medical needs, Dr Al-Hassan highlighted that humanitarian engagement and social connectivity are as vital as medicine. He cited research showing that social isolation carries a mortality risk comparable to smoking.

Harmony of Science and Faith

The congress was unique in its integration of scientific rigor with spiritual values. Dr Al-Hassan's presentation resonated deeply with the congress's theme, showing how religious practices like fasting and mindfulness (prayer with God consciousness), align with the mitigation of "Genomic Instability" and "Telomere Attrition"--key biological hallmarks of aging.

Global Impact for Ghana

The participation of the Ghanaian delegation underscores the country's growing influence in international medical discourse. Dr Al-Hassan, an experienced physician with the Internal Medicine Department of the University of Ghana and a former National President of the Ghana Muslim Students Association, has long been a voice for integrated healthcare.

As the congress closed, the Ghanaian delegation's contribution was lauded as a bridge between high-level clinical science and practical, humanitarian service.

"The goal," Dr Al-Hassan concluded, "is to ensure our people do not just add years to their lives, but life to their years, aging with both dignity and vitality."

About The Aiders Hub Foundation:

Founded by Dr Abdul Rahman Al-Hassan, the foundation is a Ghanaian NGO providing financial and medical assistance to vulnerable individuals facing high-cost medical interventions.