Nigeria: Investment Promotion Commission Records $10.23bn Capital Inflows, 3,016 Jobs in H1

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has reported $10.23 billion in capital inflows and the creation of 3,016 direct jobs in the first half of 2025, highlighting strong investor confidence in Nigeria's economy.

Speaking during a media briefing in Abuja, NIPC executive secretary Aisha Rimi, said the Commission laid a solid foundation in the first quarter by facilitating high-value investments and strengthening investor-facing systems.

"Capital importation rose to $5.2 billion in Q1 2025, up from $3.4 billion in the same period last year, while over $10 million in new investment commitments were recorded through engagements with nearly 100 companies," she said.

Rimi noted operational efficiency gains, with 100 per cent of business registrations processed within 48 hours, reflecting improvements in Nigeria's investment environment and investor services. She added that the Commission continued administering the Pioneer Status Incentive, expanded the National Investment Certification Programme for States (NICP), enhanced one-stop investment services, and advanced strategic policy reforms, including updates to the NIPC Act and the inclusive business policy framework.

Investor support services were also scaled up, with visa-on-arrival and permit processing facilitated, alongside strengthened sub-national engagements that laid the groundwork for future investments.

In Q2, she continued, NIPC focused on converting investment announcements into bankable projects, boosting digital platforms, and deepening sub-national investment engagement.

According to Rimi, Q2 capital importation reached $3.57 billion, bringing total inflows for the first half of 2025 to $10.23 billion. Operationally, the Commission processed 713 investment inquiries, facilitated 71 business registrations, and approved 186 expatriate quotas. Under the Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI), 17 companies were granted the incentive, mobilising $809.57 billion in capital investment across manufacturing, ICT, agro-processing, and renewable energy, and creating 3,016 direct jobs.

Rimi said the results underscored NIPC's commitment to enhancing Nigeria's investment climate, accelerating capital inflows, and driving job creation through investor-focused reforms and service delivery.