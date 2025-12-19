Nigeria: Dangote Cement Ibese Reiterates Commitment to Development of Host Communities

Celebrating the atmosphere of conviviality in which the company operated during the outgoing year, Dangote Cement Plc, Ibese Plant, has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable development and inclusive progress, with a strong emphasis on education, healthcare, infrastructure, and empowerment programmes for its host communities.

Marking the year 2025 Host Community Day celebration at Ibese, Ogun State themed 'Sustaining Growth, Strengthening Bonds', an event which brought together stakeholders, government officials, and community representatives in a dynamic display of cultural unity and partnership, the management of the foremost cement company said it showed an irrevocable commitment to the well-being of the host communities.

The plant director, Ayyagari Subbaraidu, emphasised that the Community Day celebration served as a platform for nurturing relationships with host communities and key partners.

Subbaraidu stated, "This celebration is not just about our achievements in cement production but about reflecting on our journey of care, inclusion, and partnership, highlighting the strong turnout and vibrant cultural performances as proof of the collaborative spirit between Dangote Cement and its stakeholders."

Subbaraidu, who was represented by the chief general manager in charge of maintenance at the Plant, Hemant Dave, further expressed profound gratitude to the Ogun State government for its unwavering support.

He pointed out that the event was designed to strengthen mutual trust and deepen collaboration with the host communities, describing development as a shared responsibility.

He highlighted the company's ongoing investments in educational support, healthcare access, infrastructure upgrades, and empowerment programmes for youths and women, stressing that these initiatives reflect Dangote Cement's long-term commitment to responsible corporate citizenship.

The plant director thanked the traditional leaders, youth, and women groups for their ongoing cooperation, assuring them of the company's steadfast commitment to meaningful community development.

Also speaking at the event, the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Oludaisi Elemide, commended the company for its consistent engagement and sustained contributions, noting that the initiatives have positively impacted social welfare and economic opportunities in the area.

The speaker called for continued cooperation between the company and its host communities, urging other wealthy Nigerians to emulate the founder of the Company, Aliko Dangote by investing locally to support national economic development.

Ogun State Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Ademola Balogun lauded Dangote Cement's robust Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

He reaffirmed the state government's determination to strengthen collaboration with the company and all communities to foster lasting peace and sustainable advancement.

"Through cooperation, transparency, and shared responsibility, we can achieve the progress we all desire," Balogun stated.

Speaking on the Ibese plant's 2025 social investment scorecard during the year, Ademola Ojolowo, Head of Social Performance, noted the consistent progress recorded by the Company in various areas, including economic empowerment, education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

He disclosed that the Ibese Plant was set to launch several new social investment projects in 2026, building on successful initiatives from the previous year.

He stated that the company had increased its scholarship fund for secondary and tertiary students and was close to completion of ongoing development projects across the 17 host communities.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, Oba Oluseyi Mulero, the Aboro of Ibeseland, conveyed the appreciation of the people to Dangote Cement for its positive contributions and empowerment programs, which have significantly enhanced the quality of life in the area.

He encouraged the company to expand its efforts in the coming year and urged community members to take ownership of these projects, ensuring they would be durable while maintaining peace.