Nigeria: Tinubu Reconstitutes Electricity Regulatory Commission Board, Names Musiliu Oseni As Chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), appointing Dr. Musiliu Olalekan Oseni as chairman. This follows the Senate's confirmation of members on December 16.

The appointments, announced by special adviser on Information and Strategy, to the President, Bayo Onanuga, effective December 1, 2025, and signals a renewed push to stabilise Nigeria's beleaguered power sector amid ongoing challenges like erratic supply, high tariffs, and infrastructure deficits.

The Electricity Act, 2023, underpins the appointments, aiming to foster a more efficient, market-driven electricity market.

Until this recent appointment, Dr Oseni, a seasoned power sector regulator, served as acting chairman and vice chairman of the commission.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He joined NERC as a Commissioner in January 2017.

The presidency stated that his tenure will run until the end of his 10-year service, bringing continuity and deep institutional knowledge to the top post.

Also, Dr. Yusuf Ali, assumes the vice chairman position, also effective December 1, 2025. Appointed Commissioner in February 2022, Ali's elevation underscores his role in ongoing reforms during his first term.

Other members of the reconstituted NERC board include: Nathan Rogers Shatti: serving a second term; first appointed January 2017; Dafe Akpeneye: second term; initial appointment January 2017;

Aisha Mahmud Kanti Bello: Second term; first appointed December 2020; Dr. Chidi Ike: First term; appointed February 2022 and Dr. Fouad Animashaun: First term, effective December 2025.

An energy economist with extensive experience in the power sector, Animashaun previously led the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission as executive commissioner and CEO.

These appointments blend long-term insiders with specialists like Animashaun, whose Lagos tenure focused on urban power regulation and market competition.

Tinubu charged the board to "deepen and consolidate the ongoing transformation of Nigeria's power sector, in strict alignment with the letter and spirit of the Electricity Act, 2023."

The Act decentralises power generation, transmission, and distribution, promoting states' participation and private investment. Industry watchers view this as critical amid.

The new board faces pressure to strike a balance between affordability, investment, and reliability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

NERC regulates tariffs, licenses operators, and enforces standards across Nigeria's 11 distribution companies (DisCos) and generation firms. Oseni's leadership could accelerate mini-grid approvals and renewable integration, aligning with Tinubu's economic.