Liberia: Final Group-Stage Matches Set to Decide County Meet Quarterfinalists

The final round of group-stage matches in the 2025-26 National County Sports Meet will unfold this weekend, with several counties battling for the remaining places in the tournament's Big Eight.

The group phase, which kicked off Dec. 13 with the opening fixture in Maryland County, now enters a decisive stretch that will determine which teams advance to the knockout rounds scheduled for January at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex. While a few counties have already strengthened their qualification hopes, others face must-win scenarios to keep their campaigns alive.

Group A: River Gee through, race for second tight

River Gee County is the only team to have already secured qualification, leading Group A with six points from two matches following victories over Rivercess and Maryland.

The Leopards face Grand Kru County this weekend. Grand Kru sits second with two points and can secure advancement with a win over the group leaders.

Rivercess and Maryland, both on one point, meet in a must-win encounter. Each side needs all three points and must hope River Gee avoids defeat against Grand Kru. If both matches end in draws, River Gee will top the group and Grand Kru will advance with three points.

Group B: Nimba, Margibi hold edge

Group B action is being played in Nimba County, where the hosts lead the standings with four points, level with Margibi County but ahead on goal difference.

Nimba faces Bomi County, which has one point and is fighting to avoid elimination. Bomi must defeat Margibi by at least a 3-0 margin to reach four points and climb into second place.

Margibi can advance with a draw or even a narrow loss. For Nimba, only a heavy defeat would jeopardize qualification; Sinoe County would need a 5-0 win over the hosts to have any chance of progressing.

Group C: Wide open "group of death"

Group C remains the most unpredictable, with all four counties still mathematically in contention:

Grand Cape Mount -- 4 points

Grand Gedeh -- 3 points

Lofa -- 3 points

Grand Bassa -- 1 point

Grand Cape Mount faces Lofa in a high-stakes clash. Cape Mount needs only a draw to advance with five points, while Lofa must win to reach six points and keep its title defense on track. A draw would leave Lofa dependent on the outcome of the other group match.

In Buchanan, Grand Bassa must defeat Grand Gedeh to reach four points and then hope Cape Mount beats Lofa. Grand Gedeh, meanwhile, will advance with a win over Bassa.

If both matches end in draws, Cape Mount will top the group and Grand Gedeh will progress as runner-up, eliminating both Lofa and Grand Bassa.

Group D: Three teams, two tickets

Group D features only three counties -- Gbarpolu, Montserrado and Bong.

Gbarpolu has completed its fixtures and sits on two points. The county will advance as runner-up if the Montserrado-Bong match produces a winner or ends in a draw with fewer than three goals.

Montserrado or Bong must win to qualify. A 3-3 draw would send both teams through and eliminate Gbarpolu, setting up a dramatic conclusion to the group stage.