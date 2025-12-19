Liberia: LFA Sets Criteria, Voting Process for 2024-25 End-of-Season Awards

The Liberia Football Association has released the nomination criteria, eligibility requirements and voting procedures for its 2024-25 End-of-Season Awards, outlining standards for clubs, players, coaches, referees and voters across all divisions.

The awards will honor outstanding performances in the First Division, Second Division and Upper Women's Division, with recognition based on excellence, discipline and consistency throughout the season. The ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 27, 2025, in Monrovia.

Award categories and criteria

Among the major honors is the Fair Play Award for men's and women's competitions. The award will be presented to a club rather than an individual and will go to the most disciplined team. To qualify, a club must have participated in all LFA-sanctioned matches and recorded the fewest cautions and expulsions during the season.

The Best Referee Award will recognize officials who officiated at least 80% of matches in their assigned league, remained free of suspension throughout the season and handled at least one grand final or crowning match. Winners must receive a simple majority vote from the Referee Committee.

The Coach of the Year award, covering the First Division, Second Division and Upper Women's Division, will be open to head coaches who post strong win-loss records and, where applicable, win a domestic or international championship during the review period.

Player-based awards

Player honors will include Best Goalkeeper, Best Defender, Best Young Player, Best Foreign Player and Player of the Year.

The Best Goalkeeper award will be determined without voting and will be based on clean sheets, discipline, participation in at least 80% of matches and an average of 70 minutes played per match.

Nominees for Best Defender must meet appearance and disciplinary requirements and will be selected through a majority vote.

The Best Young Player award is open to players ages 16 to 19 as of May 1, 2025, who featured regularly and made a significant impact on their club's final league standing.

The Best Foreign Player category applies to non-Liberian players who meet the required standards for appearances, performance and discipline.

Player of the Year candidates must demonstrate consistent influence, maintain discipline and secure a majority vote from eligible voters.

Best XI selections

The LFA will also name Best XI teams for the First Division, Second Division and Upper Women's Division. Selections will be based on playing time, contribution to team success and disciplinary record. The Best Goalkeeper, Top Scorer and Player of the Year will automatically be included in their respective Best XI.

Voting process

Voting will be conducted electronically and limited to eligible individuals and institutions active during the review period. Accredited media members must present valid 2024-25 LFA media accreditation to participate.

Voting power will be distributed as follows: coaches (clubs), 50%; team captains, 40%; and accredited journalists, 10%. Each voter may cast one vote per category. Votes submitted outside the approved procedures will be declared invalid.

Results will be overseen by the LFA Awards Committee and independently verified by KFA Consults before being announced at the ceremony.

Eligible clubs and sponsorship

Only clubs that competed in the First Division, Second Division and Upper Women's Division during the 2024-25 season are eligible to participate in the voting process.

Since 2019, Doxxbet Liberia, one of the country's leading sports betting companies, has been the title sponsor of the awards. The company provides vehicles for the male and female Most Valuable Player award winners.