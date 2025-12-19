Liberia: Isaac a. David Memorial Hosts One-Day Interschool Chess Tournament in Paynesville

Isaac A. David Memorial High School transformed its Paynesville campus into a center of strategy and youthful competition on Wednesday as it hosted a one-day interschool chess tournament that attracted students from across Paynesville and Monrovia.

Students from four schools -- Isaac A. David Memorial High School, Aware International School, LOSH and Triumphant Academy -- competed for top honors in an event aimed at promoting critical thinking, discipline and academic enrichment through chess.

The tournament was held under the theme "Celebrating the King," a symbolic nod to the central piece in chess and the intellectual rigor the game demands. The event formed part of the Liberia Chess Federation's (LCF) Chess-in-Education program, which seeks to introduce chess into schools nationwide and integrate it into learning environments.

Throughout the day, the venue buzzed with anticipation as students moved from board to board, carefully analyzing positions, planning tactics and displaying sportsmanship. Teachers, administrators and parents looked on as the young competitors demonstrated growing mastery of the game.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The standout performance came from 11-year-old Moses B. Kolubah of Triumphant Academy's 5th Sinkor campus. Kolubah delivered a flawless showing, winning all seven of his matches to secure the championship in dominant fashion and claim the top honor for his school.

His calm composure and sharp decision-making drew praise from spectators and officials, many of whom described the performance as a promising sign for the future of youth chess in Liberia.

Abella M. Sormalah, a sixth-grade student from Aware International School, finished as first runner-up after an impressive and consistent showing, while Soham Vassanani placed second runner-up to complete the top three. The leading performers received prizes during an awards ceremony that followed the final round.

In closing remarks, Isaac A. David Memorial High School Principal Rocheline Angalia said the tournament reflected the school's commitment to broadening learning opportunities for students. She noted that chess could soon be introduced as an elective or academic program because of its educational value.

"Chess is not just a game; it helps students improve their learning and thinking," Angalia said, adding that the success of the inaugural event has encouraged the school to make the tournament an annual fixture.

Liberia Chess Federation Secretary-General Wilfred G. Smith also addressed participants, congratulating the winners and commending the schools involved. He reaffirmed the federation's commitment to supporting institutions interested in adopting chess as part of their academic programs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are determined to have more young people learn the sport, and I believe this will help grow the number of chess players across the country," Smith said.

As the event concluded, students lingered around the boards, replaying moves, discussing strategies and celebrating their shared experience. Organizers say plans are already underway for next year's edition, with hopes of expanding participation and inspiring more schools to embrace chess as a tool for learning and personal development.