Liberia: Konneh Says Senate 'Squandered Opportunity' By Approving Oranto Petroleum Deal

Gbarpolu County Senator Amara M. Konneh has sharply criticized the Liberian Senate for ratifying the Production Sharing Contract with OrantoPetroleum, arguing that the decision aligns the Legislature with the Executive in what he described as a squandering of a rare opportunity to enforce higher standards in Liberia's petroleum sector.

Konneh's remarks came barely an hour after the Senate, by a two-thirds majority, concurred with the House of Representatives to ratify three major concession agreements late Thursday, Dec. 18. The agreements include production sharing contracts between the Republic of Liberia and TotalEnergies LP Liberia LLC, Oranto Petroleum Liberia Limited, and a separate concession with Ivanhoe Atlantic Inc. (HPX).

While all three instruments were approved, Konneh said his support was limited solely to the TotalEnergies agreement, stressing that his opposition to Oranto was based on what he called serious legal, technical and reputational concerns.

"Today, the Liberian Senate ratified the Production Sharing Contracts involving TotalEnergies and Oranto Petroleum. I voted for TotalEnergies and against Oranto Petroleum, but both agreements passed," Konneh said. "By approving the Oranto agreement, the Senate joined the Executive in squandering a critical opportunity to uphold the standards Liberia's petroleum sector urgently needs."

Votes and divisions

On the Oranto agreement, 20 senators voted in favor, while Gbehzohngar Milton Findley of Grand Bassa and Wellington Geevon-Smith and Bill T. Twehway of River Cess voted against. Konneh and Sen. Nathaniel F. McGill supported only the TotalEnergies deal. The Ivanhoe agreement also passed, though several senators, including Konneh, abstained.

Konneh warned that ratifying the Oranto contract sends what he called a dangerous signal to the global energy industry.

"This decision tells the world that in Liberia, paper guarantees can substitute for proven technical performance in acquiring petroleum rights," he said. "Even the signature bonus -- a mandatory, upfront payment -- has been diluted into a multi-year installment plan."

Questions over capacity

Konneh said Senate review uncovered no evidence that Oranto Petroleum has successfully conducted frontier-phase exploration anywhere. Instead, he said the Executive relied on a financial guarantee from Atlas Petroleum to underwrite Oranto's obligations.

He also disputed claims that Oranto operates producing assets in Equatorial Guinea, noting that evidence presented to lawmakers showed those interests belong to Atlas Petroleum International, not Oranto.

"The record confirms that Atlas and Oranto are distinct companies with different operational roles," Konneh said. "Approving petroleum rights without verified technical capacity sets a dangerous precedent."

Legal and financial red flags

Konneh raised concerns over changes to the signature bonus structure, under which a required US$15 million payment for four offshore blocks is split, with only US$5 million due within four months of ratification. The remaining US$10 million is tied to future milestones -- including new seismic data and approval of the first exploration well -- potentially stretching payments over four years.

"By accepting a four-year payment plan for an obligation that should have been settled upfront, the Senate weakened Liberia's negotiating position and encouraged speculative behavior," he said.

He further argued that the agreement violates Liberia's Petroleum Law by granting Oranto a 10-year exploration period, despite a statutory limit of seven years, with extensions allowed only after strict work commitments are met.

"This framework reflects best practice in jurisdictions like Ghana, Sierra Leone and Nigeria," Konneh said. "Departing from it undermines the rule of law and exposes Liberia to reputational risk."

Warning of long-term consequences

Konneh said the approval risks reopening Liberia's petroleum basin to underqualified companies whose business model is to acquire, hold and flip exploration blocks without meaningful investment.

"That is not a safeguard; it is an incentive," he warned. "Liberia has positioned itself as a jurisdiction willing to compromise best practice for short-term convenience."

He stressed that his opposition should not be interpreted as hostility toward investment.

"Liberia needs exploration, investment and partnerships -- urgently," Konneh said. "But we must pursue them within the law, with discipline, and with an uncompromising commitment to the national interest."

"They say that once you reach a certain age, you must unlearn behaviors that hinder growth. Nations must do the same," he added. "I voted no to Oranto Petroleum because Liberia can -- and must -- do better."

Following the Senate's action, Senate President Pro Tempore Jeremiah Kpan Koung instructed Senate Secretary Nanborlor Singbeh to formally transmit the ratified agreements to the Executive for further action in accordance with the law.