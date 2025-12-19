Liberian Delegation Visits Iaea in Vienna to Finalize Groundbreaking National Nuclear Law, Advancing 'Arrest' Agenda for Inclusive Development

A high-level, seven-member Liberian delegation has commenced a crucial one-week working visit to Vienna, Austria, for an intensive legislative assistance meeting with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to review the draft Nuclear Law of Liberia.

This landmark visit, fully supported by the IAEA, marks a significant step in establishing a robust national legal and regulatory framework for the safe, secure, and peaceful application of nuclear science and technology in Liberia.

The specialized legislative drafting team underscores the multidisciplinary and whole-of-government approach Liberia is taking to ensure its legal framework meets the highest international standards. The team composition includes Hon. Dabah M. Varpilah (Senator, Grand Cape Mount County), Hon. Johnson Samuel Nagbe Williams, Sr. (Representative, District #3, River Gee County), and three lawyers representing key government institutions: the Ministry of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The delegation also includes two scientists from the Environmental Research and Radiation Safety Department of the EPA, which currently serves as the national designated authority for Radiation Protection and Safety in Liberia.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This entire program and Liberia's engagement with the IAEA is coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which currently holds the National Liaison Office for all IAEA technical cooperation activities, ensuring a unified and strategic approach to international partnerships.

The development of this Nuclear Law is pivotal, as it provides the normative structure necessary for the IAEA to provide targeted technical cooperation and support, directly aligning with President Boakai's national development blueprint, the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) (2025-2029).

The peaceful applications of nuclear science, facilitated by the new Act and the recently signed IAEA-Liberia Country Programme Framework (CPF) 2026-2030, will deliver tangible benefits across key thematic areas of the ARREST Agenda:

Agriculture: Nuclear techniques will be deployed to increase crop and livestock productivity, ensure food safety, and manage soil and water resources more effectively, directly boosting food security and economic transformation.

Water Resources Management & Environmental Protection: Isotopic techniques will improve technical capacity for sustainable water management and monitor marine pollution, crucial for environmental sustainability and sanitation pillars of the ARREST Agenda.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia International Organisations Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Health, Nuclear Medicine and Diagnostics: The framework will support the development of a comprehensive healthcare system, including potentially establishing the country's first radiotherapy facility and using nuclear techniques to assess nutrition, thereby enhancing human capital development and health outcomes.

Waste Management: The Law will establish a national system for the safe management of radioactive waste, ensuring environmental protection and the safety of the population as Liberia expands its use of nuclear applications in industry and medicine.

This collaborative effort highlights Liberia's commitment to leveraging science and technology for sustainable development, ensuring that the benefits of nuclear innovation contribute to inclusive growth and shared prosperity for all Liberians, in line with the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.